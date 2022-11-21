ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Coaches talk the latest in Spartan athletics, what’s to come

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGLWG_0jIi2W3j00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coaches for the Michigan State University Spartans spoke about what to expect in their upcoming games.

Up first was men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo, who is riding the high of two wins in the last week.

One of the wins was against the formerly No. 4 ranked University of Kentucky, in a game that went into double overtime, with a final score of 86-77.

The Spartans also just barely beat Villanova on Friday, with a final score of 73-71.

MSU’s next basketball game will be Saturday, against the University of Alabama, which is ranked No. 18 in the country.

Up next was hockey head coach Adam Nightingale.

For the first time since 2020, Michigan State’s hockey team is back in the national polls at No. 17.

The Spartans have their most recent sweep of Ohio State to thank for it, considering the Buckeyes were previously ranked at No. 10.

Despite their recent loss on Friday against Penn State, the Spartans pulled out a win against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, with a score of 7-3.

Nightingale said this group is all about doing it the right way and playing together as a team.

The Spartans’ next game is Friday against Miami University.

Mel Tucker was the last to speak, after a loss against Indiana University on Saturday. IU was formerly ranked last in the Big Ten league but now is second to last- with Rutgers in last place.

MSU is now ranked fifth in the Big Ten league.

The Spartans’ final game for the season is Saturday, Nov. 26 against Penn State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Blocks aid Michigan to win amid defensive struggles

Less than five minutes into the second half, with a 12 point lead, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s defense faced a test. With the Wolverines running in circles following Jackson State’s ball movement, it seemed as though they would fail that test. With Michigan appearing lost, Tigers guard Ken Evans drove into the paint, positioning himself for an easy layup. But junior center Hunter Dickinson had other plans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

Ohio State apologizes to MSU hockey player for racial slur

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ohio State University is apologizing to a Michigan State University hockey player after a Buckeye called the Spartan a racial slur during a game. MSU senior forward hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is Black, released a statement Monday night on social media claiming a Buckeye player used a racial slur multiple times during […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy