Coaches talk the latest in Spartan athletics, what’s to come

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coaches for the Michigan State University Spartans spoke about what to expect in their upcoming games.

Up first was men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo, who is riding the high of two wins in the last week.

One of the wins was against the formerly No. 4 ranked University of Kentucky, in a game that went into double overtime, with a final score of 86-77.

The Spartans also just barely beat Villanova on Friday, with a final score of 73-71.

MSU’s next basketball game will be Saturday, against the University of Alabama, which is ranked No. 18 in the country.

Up next was hockey head coach Adam Nightingale.

For the first time since 2020, Michigan State’s hockey team is back in the national polls at No. 17.

The Spartans have their most recent sweep of Ohio State to thank for it, considering the Buckeyes were previously ranked at No. 10.

Despite their recent loss on Friday against Penn State, the Spartans pulled out a win against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, with a score of 7-3.

Nightingale said this group is all about doing it the right way and playing together as a team.

The Spartans’ next game is Friday against Miami University.

Mel Tucker was the last to speak, after a loss against Indiana University on Saturday. IU was formerly ranked last in the Big Ten league but now is second to last- with Rutgers in last place.

MSU is now ranked fifth in the Big Ten league.

The Spartans’ final game for the season is Saturday, Nov. 26 against Penn State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.