ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Kyrie Irving's return to Nets met with support from Black Hebrew Israelites

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkeXF_0jIi2MTh00


K yrie Irving returned to the Barclays Center after serving more than a two-week suspension, with support outside coming from a group of Black Hebrew Israelites.

The Brooklyn Nets star was suspended on Nov. 4 after he publicized an anti-Semitic film on social media and refused to apologize or say that he doesn't hold anti-Semitic beliefs. He returned on Sunday for the game between the Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

BROOKLYN NETS SUSPEND KYRIE IRVING FOR FAILING TO 'DISAVOW ANTISEMITISM'

The crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites stood outside the arena handing out fliers . A video caught the group walking toward the Barclays Center in support of Irving's return, chanting "We are the real Jews" and "Time to wake up."

After the game, Irving expressed his wishes for free speech during a press conference.

"I would like to be on a platform where I could openly share how I feel without being harshly criticized or being labeled or dealing with outside perceptions that have nothing to do with me,” Irving said.

Jaylen Brown, a Boston Celtics small forward, quote tweeted a video from NBA Central that showed the Black Hebrew Israelites' demonstration with the caption "Energy."

However, after receiving backlash, he clarified on Twitter in a separate post that he did not know which group had come to support Irving, believing it to be fraternities.

"I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight," Brown wrote. "I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support."


The Black Hebrew Israelites have been in the spotlight since 2019 , when a group of members was accused of shouting obscenities at high school students from Covington Catholic high school in Kentucky participating in the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

High schooler Nick Sandmann, who, like others, was wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel, originally came under fire for standing in front of Omaha elder Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist.

In the original viral video , the students were seen mocking and dancing nearby, allegedly making fun of Phillips and others there for the Indigenous Peoples March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, another video emerged after the first that showed high schoolers engaging with Black Hebrew Israelite protesters prior to Phillips's arrival. Sandmann claimed that they wanted to drown out the allegedly hateful comments being shouted at them as a reason for his actions toward Phillips.

The Omaha elder explained in interviews he wanted to separate the two groups, stating that the old black men were outnumbered and "prey" for the high schoolers. The Black Hebrew Israelites have said they are being used as scapegoats for the Covington students.

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Trade, Revealed

The New York Knicks have been an interesting team to watch so far this season. While we are still early in the season, the team has been very up-and-down already. One thing to keep an eye on as the season moves forward will be potential trades ahead of the NBA deadline, and the Knicks are reportedly open to dealing both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley for the right price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors

TORONTO — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night.Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets for the fifth time in seven meetings after winning 21 of the previous 25.Durant scored his 26,074th career point in the third quarter, passing Kevin Garnett (26,071) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time list.Royce O'Neale made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and Ben Simmons had 14 for the Nets,...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy