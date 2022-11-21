Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Greater Clark County Schools discuss new school proposal with public
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County residents held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss building a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. The proposed location would be on Salem-Noble Road. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore was on hand to answer questions from the public. He said that most of...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
Louisville's first maternal health grant to fund rideshare program called 'Doula Dash'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city has awarded its first grant, funded by District 8, to address maternal healthcare in the city. Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 8) announced the $10,000 grant her district created earlier this fall will go to Granny's Birth Initiative, to fund a new "Doula Dash" program.
Greg Fischer celebrates final Thanksgiving as Louisville's mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off his final holiday season in office at the 32nd Annual YMCA Community Thanksgiving Breakfast on Tuesday. The mayor and YMCA President Steve Tarver highlighted some of the city's most outstanding people, programs and projects. "If anything has become clear to me...
Annual Hungry Turkey 5K partners with WHAS Crusade for Children for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Thanksgiving runners and walkers of all ages decided to celebrate and support a local cause. They met up for a tradition around the city called the Hungry Turkey 5K. Around 2000 people participated in this annual event, which is now in its seventh year. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
Domestic violence center in Louisville receives millions from Jeff Bezos' foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's only domestic violence and rape crisis center, located in Louisville, will be able to give so many more women and families shelter ahead of this holiday season. The Center for Women and Families announced it received $2.5 million from a foundation launched by Amazon founder...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water customers to see slight increase in monthly bills starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville water will raise its rates to help offset increased costs to keep drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said. For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can...
Community leaders in Louisville weigh in on LMPD Chief Erika Shields' resignation, future of police leadership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders in Louisville are thinking about what they want to see in a new chief of police after Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announced her upcoming resignation. “Chief Shields resigning is really good for our community,” Shameka Parrish-Wright, executive director of VOCAL-KY and former...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
WHAS 11
'It's a beautiful thing': Affordable housing complex to be built in Russell; longtime resident glad to see progress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A huge affordable housing complex is coming to Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. 'The Eclipse in Russell,’ a $75 million investment, will house 280 units, a clubhouse, fitness center and more. Tuesday evening, LDG Development held an open house at Norton Sports and Learning Center to...
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
'Nothing but an honor'; Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin retiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four decades serving the community, Shepherdsville Police Department Chief Rick McCubbin has announced his retirement. In a statement, McCubbin said his career has been "nothing but an honor for me to have served others." "I have had a front row seat to the greatest...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Portland residents say new syringe disposal boxes are a step, but not enough
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Syringe disposal boxes are now located at three parks in Louisville. Metro Parks made the announcement Monday; city officials hope the boxes will curb the number of needles left on the ground, harming people who find them. However, some Portland residents think the newly installed boxes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Louisville police chief to resign at end of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields will step down in January, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he spoke to Shields,...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
