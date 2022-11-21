Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
voiceofalexandria.com
Annual St. Mary's Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for today
(Alexandria, MN)--St. Mary's is once again hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today. (Thursday) The dinner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will take place at the St. Mary's School Gym in Alexandria. They say the meal is for those who would be alone, or those who would simply like to share a meal with others in the community.
voiceofalexandria.com
Look for the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army this season
(Alexandria, MN)--The Salvation Army once again has their Red Kettle Campaign underway this Christmas/Holiday season. Dave Schultz with the Salvation Army here locally, who helps coordinate the bell ringers, says not only can you drop in some money in the kettle, but you can also use your phone and the QR code to donate. They have this service to make it easier for everyone.
