(Alexandria, MN)--The Salvation Army once again has their Red Kettle Campaign underway this Christmas/Holiday season. Dave Schultz with the Salvation Army here locally, who helps coordinate the bell ringers, says not only can you drop in some money in the kettle, but you can also use your phone and the QR code to donate. They have this service to make it easier for everyone.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO