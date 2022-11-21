ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Two vehicles collided resulting in one person dead

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
UPDATE: The family of Carlos Gonzalez has put up a fundraiser and asks for help in this time of need.

You can help donate to this GoFundMe link .

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area near S. Avenue B and 28th Street.

Through a press release, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 9:52pm.

Furthermore, YCSO revealed that a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were traveling southbound on Avenue B.

When the Jeep attempted to pass the Ford, the Jeep attempted to use the continuous center turn lane.

However, the Jeep collided into the Ford, lost control and rolled over.

Aftermath

During the investigation, paramedics transported the Jeep's driver to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

It was there that the driver, 45-year-old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton, succumbed to his wounds.

YCSO then made notifications to the next of kin.

At this time, the case remains under investigation as deputies believe Gonzalez was under the influence of alcohol.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, then contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.

Also, they can contact the 78-CRIME number to remain anonymous.

Not only that, they can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.

