Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured. It was the second major fire in the country this week, leaving a total of 48 dead. The Thursday night fire struck the building in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures fall below freezing at night. The blaze took around three hours to extinguish. The local government says the injured were all expected to survive and the cause of the fire is under investigation. State media reports say the dead and injured inhaled toxic smoke but had not been under a strict COVID-19 lockdown and were able to leave their apartments.
Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attacked South Korea with a string of insults for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North. Kim Yo Jong called South Korea’s president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Her diatribe Thursday came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. Last month, South Korea imposed its first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years. The United Nations Security Council is unlikely to impose new sanctions because China and Russia oppose them.
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a State of the Nation address at the country’s new multimillion-dollar parliament building. China has funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200 million six-story building in Mt. Hampden, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift”— signifying its growing influence on the former British colony. Mnangagwa’s address also served to officially open the last session of the current parliament before elections next year and marked the move out of Zimbabwe’s colonial-era parliament building in central Harare.
Venezuela’s government, opposition to resume negotiations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition say they will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after delegates from both parties met to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Norwegian diplomats will guide the negotiations. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are reviewing security measures at Berlin’s airport after six climate activists entered the grounds and briefly disrupted flights. German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Friday saying Thursday’s incident was being reviewed to determine what further action may be required. Police said four protesters glued themselves to the ground near the runway, while two others cycled across the premises. The group Uprising of the Last Generation claimed responsibility, saying it wanted to highlight the problem of fossil fuel subsidies, such as for jet fuel, which allow a minority of the world’s population to fly while the majority suffer the consequences of climate change stoked by greenhouse gas emissions.
Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has met lawmakers and will consult other state rulers in a search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Police say they tightened security as social media posts warned of racial troubles if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s multiethnic alliance becomes the next government. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to demonize Anwar’s Chinese-dominated ally. Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar and threw their support behind Anwar’s rival.
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries has recommended that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he will recommend his Cabinet accept all of the retired judge’s recommendations. Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations that his predecessor Prime Minister Scott Morrison had taken the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. The extraordinary power grab came to light after Morrison’s conservative coalition was voted out of office in May after nine years in power.
EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies
MADRID (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine has greatly affected countries on the southern Mediterranean basin. Speaking Thursday at the Union for the Mediterranean forum that brought together delegations from 43 countries, Borrell said greater investment and policies regulating immigration were necessary to help countries in the south and narrow the growing economic gap with northern countries.
Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia’s oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. But there are questions about how effective the cap will be. The Dec. 5 start date also coincides with the European Union’s embargo on most Russian oil shipments. There’s uncertainty about how all this will affect oil markets, which are swinging between fears of lost Russian supply and weakening demand from the lagging global economy. The biggest disruption may not come until Feb. 5, when Europe halts imports of Russian oil products including diesel fuel.
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT ‘propaganda’ bill
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill extends that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The bill must pass a third reading in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, before going to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin before becoming law. But the second reading in the Duma is when major amendments are approved, so Wednesday’s approval prefigures easy passage.
Egypt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have announced the release of 30 political activists from jail. The announcement late on Thursday marks the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over Egypt’s human rights record. There was no word on the identities of the activists or how many had already been freed. Egypt’s hosting of the two-week world climate summit earlier this month was overshadowed by the hunger strike of imprisoned Egyptian political dissident, Alaa Abdel-Fattah. He intensified his hunger strike and stopped drinking water during the summit, then as concerns for his fate mounted, halted the strike. Since 2013, Egypt has cracked down on dissidents and critics, jailing thousands, virtually banning protests and monitoring social media.
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status
GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions against three more Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after the death of Mahsa Amini. She’s the 22-year-old woman who died in September while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The Treasury Department says the three officials who are being penalized allegedly assisted in spreading military control over largely Kurdish areas that have “faced a particularly severe security response” since the protests began. The Treasury says Iranians are protesting peacefully “against a regime that denies human rights and fundamental freedoms to its people, especially women and girls.”
