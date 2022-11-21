Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
World Cup Fans Supporting Iran Protest Have Items Seized: Report
Fans supportive of Iran's government also reportedly harassed those showing their support for the demonstrations against Iran's regime.
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson. The 62-year-old had walked outside her home with her husband Thursday evening after drinking tea when the building was struck. Kristenko was killed instantly from a wound to the head. Her husband died hours later in the hospital from internal bleeding. “Russians took the two most precious people from me,” their bereft daughter, Lilia Kristenko, 38, said, clutching her cat inside her coat as she watched on in horror Friday as responders finally arrived to transport her mother to the morgue. “They lived so well, they lived differently,” she told The Associated Press. “But they died in one day.”
5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid Volatility
Although the major U.S. indexes have recovered from the doldrums of the first half of 2022, the overall sentiment of investors remains cautious. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have registered a negative return of 15.50%, 5.90% and 27.87%, respectively, so far this year. Domestically, inflation in the...
4 Sector ETFs to Sizzle on Robust March Jobs Report
The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, after an upwardly revised 468,000 rise in February and breezing past market expectations of a rise of 647,000 thanks to easing business restrictions amid reopening of economies, declining coronavirus infection rates, vaccine distribution from multiple makers and hefty fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration. The job growth was the fastest since August 2020.
An Environment-Conscious Real Estate ETF Hits Market
The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Increasing regulatory requirements are helping the space to gain momentum. In Europe, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has recently been enacted. Against this backdrop, iShares recently launched a fund...
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DBJP) Hits New 52-Week High
DBJP - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.5% from its 52-week low price of $43.99/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Pharma Stock Roundup: MRK to Buy IMGO, ABBV's Skyrizi Gets EU Nod for New Indication
MRK - Free Report) offered to buy Imago Biosciences (. IMGO - Free Report) , which is developing drugs to treat bone marrow diseases. The European Commission approved AbbVie’s (. ABBV - Free Report) immunology medicine, Skyrizi for its third indication, Crohn’s disease, in Europe. GSK (. GSK...
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
Should Schwab U.S. LargeCap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SCHV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/11/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $10.23 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Aurinia's (AUPH) Oral Lupus Drug Lupkynis Gets European Approval
AUPH - Free Report) announced that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Lupkynis (voclosporin), an oral medicine for treating lupus nephritis (LN) in adults. After the announcement of the European approval for Lupkynis, Aurinia’s shares were up 4.66% during market hours on Sep 19. However, the stock has...
Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Expands in Asia, To Buy Home Credit Units
MUFG - Free Report) , also known as MUFG, announced plans to acquire respective 100% and 80% stakes in Home Credit B.V.’s units — HC Consumer Finance Philippines, Inc. (HC Philippines) and PT Home Credit Indonesia (HC Indonesia). Home Credit is a consumer finance company headquartered in the...
Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021. Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for the country’s armed forces. Swedish prosecutors allege that the data they gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service, known by its acronym SAPO. Swedish media reported that Peyman Kia worked for the armed forces’ foreign defense intelligence agency, known in Sweden by its acronym MUST, and worked with a top secret unit within the agency that dealt with Swedish spies abroad.
