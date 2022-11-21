(KNSI) — A 33-year-old Bloomington man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour has been charged. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, just before 1:00 Friday morning, a Waite Park police officer stopped a driver in a pickup truck near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Parkway Drive for weaving over the center line. That driver, identified in court papers as Santos Ezequiel Gonzales, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. The license plate on the truck was also not on file, but the VIN was registered to Gonzales, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

