Spooner, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Spooner Health Welcomes Michelle Martin As New Public Relations & Marketing Director

SPOONER, WI -- Spooner Health is excited to welcome Michelle Martin as the new Public Relations & Marketing Director. Martin received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2006. Most recently Martin served as the Executive Director for Washburn County Tourism Association.
SPOONER, WI
Bundle Up WashCo 2022

SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County Tourism Association is pleased to announce another year of collecting warm winter clothing items to help families throughout Washburn County. This year’s campaign will officially be called Bundle Up WashCo – a new name but still the same great cause! Donations will be collected and handed out from November 23rd through December 22nd this year. And, new this year are multiple drop off locations including the Washburn County Visitor Center, The Dock Coffee, Masterjohn Realty Office, and Journeys at Heartwood near the Minong area. Items donated can be new or gently used and there is a need of anything from jackets to mittens in all sizes.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
DELTA, WI
'Do Nothin Bar' Announces Inflation Reduction Act

Starting on Black Friday, the Do Nothin Bar (outside of Balsam Lake) will be reducing its drink prices to $1.75 for domestic beer and rail drinks. That’s happy Hour pricing all day, every day. Do Nothin’s team said: “At Do Nothin Bar, we know the steep price increases in...
BALSAM LAKE, WI
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 25, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?

A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
BARRON COUNTY, WI

