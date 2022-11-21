Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
76,130 Reasons to Train in the Off-SeasonCurtis DeCoraHayward, WI
Gitchi Movin' Committed To Getting the Community MovingCurtis DeCoraSawyer County, WI
2022-2023 Heart O North Conference Boys Basketball PredictionsCurtis DeCoraCameron, WI
Local Halloween Fun in the Hayward Wisconsin AreaCurtis DeCoraSawyer County, WI
drydenwire.com
Spooner Health Welcomes Michelle Martin As New Public Relations & Marketing Director
SPOONER, WI -- Spooner Health is excited to welcome Michelle Martin as the new Public Relations & Marketing Director. Martin received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2006. Most recently Martin served as the Executive Director for Washburn County Tourism Association.
drydenwire.com
Bundle Up WashCo 2022
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County Tourism Association is pleased to announce another year of collecting warm winter clothing items to help families throughout Washburn County. This year’s campaign will officially be called Bundle Up WashCo – a new name but still the same great cause! Donations will be collected and handed out from November 23rd through December 22nd this year. And, new this year are multiple drop off locations including the Washburn County Visitor Center, The Dock Coffee, Masterjohn Realty Office, and Journeys at Heartwood near the Minong area. Items donated can be new or gently used and there is a need of anything from jackets to mittens in all sizes.
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
drydenwire.com
'Do Nothin Bar' Announces Inflation Reduction Act
Starting on Black Friday, the Do Nothin Bar (outside of Balsam Lake) will be reducing its drink prices to $1.75 for domestic beer and rail drinks. That’s happy Hour pricing all day, every day. Do Nothin’s team said: “At Do Nothin Bar, we know the steep price increases in...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 25, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
fox47.com
After public outcry, Somalians in western WI withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer
BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somalian community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
wpr.org
Request to play Muslim call to prayer in Barron met with strong opposition
Somali residents in the rural northern Wisconsin city of Barron are withdrawing a request to play an amplified Muslim call to prayer from two mosques after the idea drew stiff opposition from some residents at a recent city council meeting. Barron is home to a community of around 470 Somali...
