Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Here’s what CNN Underscored editors bought during Black Friday 2022
From winter coats to new duvets to products for our pets, here are all the buys our team of shopping experts just couldn’t resist snagging for themselves.
How To Recreate Vanessa Hudgens' Cat Eye
Vanessa Hudgens appreciates a good cat eye — she even said it herself on Instagram in 2021. But her adoration for winged liner goes much further back than that, as seen in further posts from 2018 and 2019 when she was rocking the makeup look with captions that read, respectively, "That cat eye tho" and "Oof this cat eye." It's safe to say Hudgens hasn't shied away from sporting a feline-inspired beauty look. And, at the 2022 amfAR Gala, "The Princess Switch" star walked the red carpet with, you guessed it, a sultry cat eye.
How To Rock Blake Lively's Moody 'Antique Grandma' Manicure
This year has seen the revival of multiple fashion trends that made reference to the past, including wide-leg pants, crochet sets, and cropped cardigans. With all these references to the past in our clothing, it was just a matter of time better our nail designs went in the same direction.
How Becoming A Mom Inspired Young Bae's Clothing Line 2one2 - Exclusive
Young Bae became a mom in front of an audience, starring in VH1's reality series "Black Ink Crew" while working at the show's home base tattoo shop. Bae originally came to the U.S. from Korea in 2007 to pursue her art career, but she had to hustle. Bae told The...
Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive
It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.
What Does It Mean When A Dress Code Is Black Tie Optional?
Have you ever received an invite to a wedding, opened the RSVP card to see a dress code, and felt a subtle sense of nervousness wondering if you had the right kind of clothing in your wardrobe to fit the occasion?. Yes, there's the budding excitement for an excuse to...
