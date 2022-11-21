Penalty kicks have been common at the 2022 World Cup, and it appears the host nation may have been robbed of one on Friday. Qatar’s Akram Afif was racing up the left side and on his way to goal before Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr ran into him. Afif went down and the ball trickled out of play, but instead of awarding a penalty kick, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz called for a goal kick.

2 HOURS AGO