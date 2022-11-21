ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No fowl: turkey prices may be up, but there are alternatives

By Andrea Nikolai
 4 days ago

Looking for that traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey? It might cost you a bit more this year, and the extra big fresh birds might be in short supply.

You can hen and haw about that, but there are other options. According to WalletHub, 64% of Americans would like an alternative to turkey for the main dish on the table so at least you know people are open to options.  Although, 83% of Americans do say turkey is one of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. What could you serve that could take the place of this bird? Without feather ado, here are some options.

Ham seems like the obvious alternative, but if I can speak for someone who likes turkey, ham is just not the same. Chicken is a good option; I know someone who accidently picked up a chicken when they meant to get a turkey. In their defense, there are a couple similarities! Or what about another iconic food, such as meatloaf? It is also a comfort dish, and there are great meat-less meatloaf recipes also!  I’m going to have to try one called “Really Good Vegetarian Meatloaf (Really!)” submitted by SaraFish (https://www.food.com/recipe/really-good-vegetarian-meatloaf-really-33921). One of the recipe reviews says that it is happily eaten by vegetarians and carnivores alike. Can’t beat that! And you would have some cost-savings and maybe a new heart-healthy dish to add to the mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSRmB_0jIi1X3500

Another great option would be seafood. It is classy and special, and for someone appreciating the leanness of the turkey, it would be a welcome option. Cedar plank salmon, grilled shrimp, lemon dressed cod fillets, or fish en papillote (fish in parchment paper that results in tender, flaky fish) just touch on the sea of possibilities.

Two more ritzy alternatives that might be easier on the wallet are pork tenderloin or a vegetarian cassoulet (slow cooked white bean casserole). Anything with “cassoulet” in the name has a place on a holiday table, and this warm French-inspired dish is enjoyed by many.

And although it is not this dietitian’s dream for a turkey alternative, a good portion of Americans do love bacon. Serving a plate of that crisped in the shape of a turkey would probably bring a laugh, conversation other than politics, and a clean plate.

Andrea Nikolai is the family and consumer sciences agent at UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. Contact her at andreanikolai@ufl.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: No fowl: turkey prices may be up, but there are alternatives

