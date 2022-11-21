ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Voice of the people: Polk elections are run efficiently

By The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

Polk elections are run efficiently

I was cheered by the front page article regarding the re-enfranchising of former felons ["In Polk, ‘letter is not changing my process’," Nov. 9]. I agree 100% with Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards' position, and I feel this is another smokescreen thrown up to cloud the real issue.

In fact, our elections are run incredibly efficiently, and I worked hard in the almost 15 years that I volunteered in Polk County and 20 years previously in Dallas County, Texas. I never saw any evidence of any defalcations, as are constantly trumpeted by some groups.

I challenge those who set themselves up as protectors of the community to know how much they have factually contributed, other than criticism.

P D Sterling, Lakeland

'My truth' is semantics for 'my way'

The headline "'I knew it was my truth': Making the transition to chosen name," [Nov. 2, The Ledger] sounds so modern, so noble, so enlightened, so liberating. But it’s totally unworkable, restrictive and cruel.

If there’s only “my truth,” then what’s right and wrong can only be chosen and enforced by the majority. Any minority position cannot be implemented or said to be true. The result is the oppression and marginalization of minority people and their position. Whether it’s 10% or 3.8% of the population, any minority position is open to ridicule and repressive legislation.

“My truth” makes it impossible to stand against and fight injustice or tyranny. If it’s only “my truth” how do you tell southern whites that slavery and injustice toward blacks is wrong? How do you fight for women’s rights? Why and how do you try to eliminate social injustice? After all, it’s “their truth” and you have no moral high ground to stand on.

People proclaiming “my truth” are proselytizing, requiring conversion to their view of truth and reality. The “my truth” view and approach to life forces everyone and everything to bow to them and their beliefs.

In the end, “my truth” is semantics for “my way.” We need a new narrative that encourages and rewards selflessness of self and service to all. Or we need to return to an old narrative.

Chet Gladkowski, Lake Wales

Determining ex-felons’ eligibility to vote is state's responsibility

In reference to the Ledger's Nov. 9 article, "In Polk, ‘letter is not changing my process’," the state should have a data base that contains the date when a person is released from probation, when all fines and fees have been paid and the date their voting rights have been restored.

This is not the job of a supervisor of elections.

Anne Weeks, Lakeland

Submit your letter by clicking here , or send it to voice@theledger.com . Include your name, street address, a phone number and an email address. Only your name and city of residence will be printed. Letters are limited to 200 words or less and are subject to editing.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Voice of the people: Polk elections are run efficiently

