Sparks Floral celebrates 35 years of business

(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.

OLNEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO