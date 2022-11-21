ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Sparks Floral celebrates 35 years of business

 4 days ago
The Robinson Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday evening at Sparks Floral Company. Sparks is celebrating 35 years of business in Robinson. Robb Sparks spoke before he cut the ribbon and thanked the community for all of its support. He was surrounded by friends, family and Chamber members. Sparks is the oldest florist company in Crawford County and is located at 219 S. Cross Street in Robinson. After the ceremony, visitors made their way inside for a ribbon cutting in the decorated building.

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Dahnke Family Farms: a big dose of holiday cheer

(Good Day Live) Pick out a Christmas tree, pet a reindeer and let the kids play with a variety of fun games and activities while you shop in the beautiful gift/home decor shop at Dahnke Family Farms. Dahnke Family Farms. 13825 CR 1030 E. Martinsville, IL 62442 Phone: (217)251-6688. Mon-Fri...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Candy Canes on Main: Two days of family fun and activities

(Good Day Live) – Candy Canes on Main is an annual Christmas event that promotes local tourism, family-friendly fun and shopping small for the holidays in downtown Casey, IL. It traditionally takes place on the first weekend in December. Friday, Dec 2, 2022. 4-9 pm Food Trucks. 5:30-6:30 pm...
CASEY, IL
freedom929.com

SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK

(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
OLNEY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
14news.com

Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Train crashes with truck in Patoka

PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
PATOKA, IN
vincennespbs.org

Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene

A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
OAKTOWN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
