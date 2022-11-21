Sparks Floral celebrates 35 years of business

Related
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
MyWabashValley.com
Dahnke Family Farms: a big dose of holiday cheer
(Good Day Live) Pick out a Christmas tree, pet a reindeer and let the kids play with a variety of fun games and activities while you shop in the beautiful gift/home decor shop at Dahnke Family Farms. Dahnke Family Farms. 13825 CR 1030 E. Martinsville, IL 62442 Phone: (217)251-6688. Mon-Fri...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
MyWabashValley.com
Candy Canes on Main: Two days of family fun and activities
(Good Day Live) – Candy Canes on Main is an annual Christmas event that promotes local tourism, family-friendly fun and shopping small for the holidays in downtown Casey, IL. It traditionally takes place on the first weekend in December. Friday, Dec 2, 2022. 4-9 pm Food Trucks. 5:30-6:30 pm...
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
freedom929.com
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
14news.com
Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Princeton home on Wednesday night. They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mill Street near the roundabout. Officials say it appeared to have started in the back of the house, which was...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a […]
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
14news.com
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
