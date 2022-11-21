ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Bills are a 10-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bills are -450 on the moneyline in the game.

The Lions are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 54 points.

The Bills are coming off a 31-23 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions beat the New York Giants, 31-18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa2sN_0jIi1MaK00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 a.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on CBS.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, over/under

