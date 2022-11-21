ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 10.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -455 on the moneyline in the game.

The Giants are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

The Giants are coming off a 31-18 loss against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3.

NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

The Cowboys beat the Giants in Week 3, 23-16.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on Fox.

Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants

Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Chiefs Tops Odds For Super Bowl LVII Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are on somewhat of a roll in 2022 despite dealing with injuries to key players. Sitting at 7-3 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival New York Giants - who also sit at 7-3 - the Cowboys are positioning themselves as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

First-round rookie reveals massive injury update

In an attempt to get some much-needed pass protection for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neal emerged as a first-year starter for the Giants, but he’s missed the past three games with Read more... The post First-round rookie reveals massive injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
