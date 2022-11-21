New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, over/under

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 10.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -455 on the moneyline in the game.

The Giants are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

NFL Week 12 odds : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

The Giants are coming off a 31-18 loss against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3.

NFL Week 12 picks : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

The Cowboys beat the Giants in Week 3, 23-16.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL playoff picture Week 12: NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, over/under