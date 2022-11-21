ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Edge, NJ

Dive team goes back into Hackensack River in search of 1812 cannon stolen in 1980

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

The search for "Old Bergen" — the 1812 cannon that was stolen in May 1980 from in front of the Steuben House in River Edge — continues.

Volunteer divers went into the Hackensack River on a cold Saturday morning in search of the historic cannon.

They did not find it, but they heard a metal "ting" sound during the search that will bring them back for yet another look in the future.

In August, during the first foray into the Hackensack River by the team, the divers cleared out areas of interest to make it easier to explore on their next trip.

Saturday morning's search was more promising than the summer dive, some of it due to the colder temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xnIX_0jIi0tEk00

Divers went deeper into the river, and when they poked around with a probe, they heard a sound that resembled that of metal. Timothy Andro, head certifying instructor of Northeast Public Safety Divers, instructed other divers to secure the underwater probe as a focal point for their next search.

The team began the day at 8 a.m. as temperatures hovered in the low 30s. The divers reached depths of about 30 feet in the search, which went on for several hours. They said the water was dark and cold, and "you can't see nothing."

The team consisted of divers from Northeast Public Safety Divers, Mahwah Rescue, the North Jersey Scuba Task Force and the Wallington Diving Team.

The summer's warm weather caused the river water to be cloudy during the first dive, said Deborah Powell, a former president of the Bergen County Historical Society and chair of the Historic New Bridge Landing Park Commission. The divers at that time said they would return once the weather cooled.

There are many thoughts and theories about what happened to the cannon, which had stood watch over the Hackensack River for four decades. Some believe it did not go far.

One popular theory is that a few men who may have had too much to drink picked it up and carried it across the street from the Steuben House to the footbridge that crosses the Hackensack River and dumped it into the water.

More: Divers search Hackensack River for 1812 cannon stolen from Steuben House in 1980

More: Mystery: Bergen historical group wants its 1812 cannon back. It was stolen in 1980.

"It was dropped over the bridge, right in front," Bradley Luberto, a county resident, has been telling the Bergen County Historical Society, which owned the 6-pounder cannon (named for the 6-pound projectiles it fires), possibly used during the Revolutionary War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW5gY_0jIi0tEk00

Not so, says Andro, of Northeast Public Safety Divers.

"There's no damage to the metal on the bridge," he said. "There's no possible way to throw the cannon without damage."

Reginald McMahon, a late member of the society, had researched and written about the cannon before his death.

"On the night of May 9, 1980, 'Old Bergen' disappeared," he wrote. "Thieves, obviously strong-armed, lifted the hundreds of pounds of iron from its mount and its fate remains a mystery."

Anyone with information on the cannon is asked to contact the Bergen County Historical Society and leave a message on the answering machine at 201-343-9492 or email info@bergencountyhistory.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dive team goes back into Hackensack River in search of 1812 cannon stolen in 1980

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hwy.co

Cool Off at the Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey

Cooling off in a pool is one thing, but cooling off at Highlands Natural Pool in New Jersey is quite another experience. This stream-fed natural swimming hole is an easy getaway from urban life, offering more than just swimming. We’ve got more ways than one to cool off this summer in New Jersey.
RINGWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy

Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
PATERSON, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy