Single-vehicle accident sends two to hospital

LANCASTER― First responders were dispatched to a single-car accident in Lancaster on Saturday night. The wreck, which was called in at around 10:30 p.m. involved a car and a power line on the side of the road.

The police report states that the car was traveling southbound on North High Street and failed to control due to weather conditions. The car spun several times and flipped on its side then struck the utility pole.

Firefighters extracted four occupants from the car, two of which were treated and released at the scene. The other two were transported to local area hospitals with one later being moved to a Columbus hospital of observation.

