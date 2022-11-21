ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson celebrates Ashlee Simpson’s son Bronx’s 14th birthday: photo

By Leah Bitsky
Jessica Simpson celebrated her nephew Bronx’s 14th birthday with a sweet photo posted to her Instagram on Monday.

“Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much,” she wrote alongside a photo with sister Ashlee Simpson’s son. “You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you.”

The “Irresistible” singer also shared how meaningful it is for her to be his aunt.

“Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! 💚🎉💫”

Jessica also sent some love to Bronx’s mom, writing, “@ashleesimpsonross you are my role model.”

The fashionista, 42, helped celebrate Bronx’s big day wearing jeans and a leather jacket. Meanwhile, the birthday boy enjoyed a festive cookie cake for the occasion.

Ashlee, 38, shares Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz. They were married from 2008 to 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdFbz_0jIi0Dba00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsJXE_0jIi0Dba00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Int4M_0jIi0Dba00

She also shares two kids – 7-year-old daughter Jagger and 2-year-old son Ziggy – with husband Evan Ross. She and Ross, 34, tied the knot in 2014.

Jessica made headlines earlier this month when she exhibited strange behavior during an advertisement for Pottery Barn. Several concerned fans pointed out that Jessica was seemingly slurring her words while others made comments about her weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fizLz_0jIi0Dba00
Jessica recently sparked concerns when she didn’t seem quite like herself in an ad for Pottery Barn.
jessicamsimpson/Instagram

“Wtf happened to her face. She can barely speak. Shame,” someone wrote, with another adding, “Respectfully…she looks frail.”

The pop star swiftly responded to the backlash, sharing that she was “angry” and “defensive” after being trolled for her appearance and “strange” form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLIuL_0jIi0Dba00
Ashlee shares Bronx with ex Pete Wentz and two kids with husband Evan Ross.
ashleesimpsonross/Instagram

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good enough,'” she said.

She continued, “I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you. I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while looking directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gENIn_0jIi0Dba00
The singer is also a mom of three.
Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

She had also concerned followers when she slurred her way through an ad for flonase.

The fashion designer has been candid about her struggles with addiction and opened up about her use of pills and alcohol in her 2020 memoir, “ Open Book .”

Jessica shares three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — with husband Eric Johnson. She and Johnson, 43, got married in July 2014.

Comments / 1

