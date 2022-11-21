ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-alarm fire leaves Brockton home 'completely damaged'

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 4 days ago

BROCKTON ― An extensive two-alarm fire engulfed a home on Walnut Street early Saturday morning, leaving one home completely damaged, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli .

At 12:16 a.m., firefighters received a call about a building fire at 64 Walnut St. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire from the back of the building, which had started in the basement and had already reached the attic.

"The only resident of the home, an elderly male, is currently being cared for at a long-term facility care center and was not home at the time of the fire," Nardelli said.

According to the chief, it took 45 minutes before firefighters were able to enter the home, before they were able to put out the fire.

"The fire was so extensive, there were at least five fire trucks on scene to battle the fire," he said.

"We used a defensive attack, meaning we used large volumes of water to put out the fire from the outside, before we were able to put out the fire from the inside," he said.

'Trying to forgive her': Sister of murdered Brockton brothers speaks out

"Brockton firefighters worked tirelessly in the cold to put out the fire in its totality," he said.

There were no resident or firefighter injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath.

