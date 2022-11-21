ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres

As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres’ 7-goal game stops skid, rout Habs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres scored early and often Tuesday night in Montreal, ending an eight-game skid with a 7-2 rout of the Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead in the opening 2:13 of the game, the seventh-fastest three goals in NHL history. Jeff Skinner tallied two […]
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers

WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

3 Young Islanders Thriving Under Lane Lambert

The New York Islanders have started the season off on the right foot with a 12-8 record, one of the best in the Metropolitan Division. They look like a different team from the one that missed the playoffs last season, despite having mostly the same roster. They are faster and have a more potent offense, which has made the lineup look more balanced.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center back into the game. Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances to preserve the win.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy