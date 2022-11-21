ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville police investigating after fatal Jefferson Street shooting

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Nashville police are investigating after Michael Hutchins, 29, died following a shooting Sunday night.

Hutchins was alert when he was dropped off at a local hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He told police someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street, then robbed and shot him. His condition worsened and he was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, MNPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

