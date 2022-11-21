Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek schedules Holly Jolly Block Party
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek will kick off the holiday season with a Holly Jolly Block Party, the first event of its kind in the city. The block party will take place Dec. 3 at Johns Creek City Hall from 4-8 p.m. and will feature a host of activities for the community.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta American Legion to hit 12,000 packages sent
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta is about to hit an important milestone – nearing a total of 12,000 packages sent to military members overseas. Over a period of 19 years, the post has sent thousands of packages to deployed soldiers, boosting their morale with candy, snacks and personal care items donated by members of the Alpharetta community who want to share their appreciation and support.
appenmedia.com
Fuel Coffee expands to Halcyon in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Finding a coffee shop these days is almost too easy. Turn a corner or throw a stone and you’re bound to find a new pop-up shop or break a window at Starbucks. But finding a truly local coffee house that makes every customer feel...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Old Balloon Road in Brookhaven
It was local historian Jim Perkins who first discovered Balloon Road on an old map. He believed the road led to a hot air balloon field, located in one of the pastures owned by the Spruill family. The field would have been in the area where Perimeter Mall is today.
appenmedia.com
Milton dials in PTV regulations
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council voted unanimously Nov. 21 to add greater restrictions on personal transportation vehicles operated on city streets or paths. The city passed its first ordinance regulating the vehicles two years ago, permitting their use on city streets posted at 25 mph or below.
appenmedia.com
Burglar ransacks Johns Creek home on Grandview Square
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a possible burglary in-progress Oct. 13 on Grandview Square after a man staying at his friend’s house noticed the residence had been ransacked and the back door glass had been shattered inward. The police report said no suspects were...
appenmedia.com
Georgia Peaches win Fall Finale tournament
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On a chilly Sunday night Nov. 20, the Georgia Peaches defeated the Smyrna Slammers 10U team 14-8 in the championship game of the Southern Sports Promotions Fall Finale in Gainesville. The Georgia Peaches – an all-female travel baseball team – hail from Johns Creek but is...
appenmedia.com
Drug task force probe leads to trafficking charge in Forsyth
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Drug Task Force investigation has led to the arrest of a Gainesville man. Task force agents charged the 35-year-old suspect with trafficking cocaine and possession of drug-related objects after an investigation Oct. 27. Incident reports released by the Forsyth...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth deputies arrest driver for speeding, narcotics
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities arrested a man on narcotics charges during a traffic stop on Ga. 400. Incident reports said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the 19-year-old Covington man Oct. 29 after he passed a patrol vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with emergency lights flashing, traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour.
appenmedia.com
Canton man charged with burglary, robbery
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Canton man for breaking into a woman’s home Oct. 31. Incident reports said the 53-year-old suspect was arrested for forcibly entering a home off Raeburn Road by kicking down the front door. When police arrived on scene to investigate the incident, they found the man inside.
Comments / 0