ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta is about to hit an important milestone – nearing a total of 12,000 packages sent to military members overseas. Over a period of 19 years, the post has sent thousands of packages to deployed soldiers, boosting their morale with candy, snacks and personal care items donated by members of the Alpharetta community who want to share their appreciation and support.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO