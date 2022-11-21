ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Who’s The Girl Beth Pummels In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3? Meet Scrapper Ashley Platz

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqqrK_0jIhzlmf00

Each episode of Yellowstone teaches us something new. The latest installment of Paramount Network’s wildly popular series, Season 5, Episode 3 (“Tall Drink of Water”), left us with one very important life lesson: Never mess with Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) man.

Sunday night’s episode ended with a good old fashioned donnybrook as Beth got into a bar fight with a young lady who just so happened to be hitting on Rip (Cole Hauser). “Tall Drink of Water” concluded with the woman, Hailey Brewer, pressing charges and Beth being arrested for aggravated assault.

We know from the Season 5, Episode 4 preview that we haven’t seen the last of Hailey Brewer, so who’s the actor behind this exciting new character? Decider’s got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

WHO PLAYS HAILEY BREWER IN SEASON 5 OF YELLOWSTONE?

Beth’s latest enemy is portrayed by actor Ashley Platz.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN ASHLEY PLATZ BEFORE?

Platz has appeared in a number of popular TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy (Claire Conway), GLOW (Brenda), NCIS (Kat Hanna), Atypical (Cherry), Hawaii Five-0 (Denise Randall), 9-1-1 (Jennifer), and The Bold Type (Ellie). Ashley also produced and stars in the upcoming short film Fight Live A Mother.

Finally, the actor also played Nurse Katie in Justin Lee’s 2018 film Big Legend.

BETH MIGHT WANT TO THINK TWICE ABOUT GOING A SECOND ROUND WITH HAILEY

Platz not only appeared in GLOW, but she also received some buzz after her Batwoman audition tape was posted on Twitter. When Ruby Rose left the CW series, Platz was frequently mentioned as a potential replacement but Javicia Leslie was eventually cast as Ryan Wilder, a vigilante who succeeds Batwoman.

The first three episodes of Yellowstone are now streaming on Philo, fuboTV, and the Paramount Network website.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
RadarOnline

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.” Another source Costner, both an exec producer and...
MONTANA STATE
Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
UTAH STATE
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy