Dothan, AL

UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified

By Aaron Dixon, Sylvie Sparks
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTxOJ_0jIhzeba00

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday.

According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

Neither of the two victims lived at the home where they were found.

Dothan Police believe there was a gathering of several people at the home when the shooting took place.

Other than the victims, no one else was present when officer arrived on scene.

Here is the entire release from Dothan Police:

“On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of two people being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed that information to be true.

Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. Neither of the females lived there but were visiting. It is believed there was a gathering of several people at this location when this took place. Other than the victims, no one else was present when officers arrived.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

We are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and no further information is available currently. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Dothan Police Department
The latest information from the scene where two women were found dead in a Dothan home

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The two people found dead in a home in Dothan on Sunday night are both females.

Dothan Police were dispatched to a possible firearm assault at 211 5th Ave. at 8:04 p.m. on Sunday night.

When officers arrived they found two women dead.

Police do not believe either of the women who died were responsible for the gunshots.

They are now working the case as a double homicide.

“We have gained some information that there was possibly a get together at this location and there may have been an incident stemming from that so right now we do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Dothan Police Major Will Glover said.

Dothan Police are working to identify people who were at the party.

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Two people were found dead due to gunshot wounds in a Dothan home on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in Dothan.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

More information is expected to be released as soon as police are able to do so.

WDHN has crews at the scene and will continue to bring you more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

