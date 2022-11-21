ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state.

In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state attorney general’s office to withdraw pending motions to set executions dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Ivey’s office has also asked the office not to seek additional execution dates until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process ins completed by the state’s department of corrections.

In a written statement, Ivey couched her request for a moratorium as a means of getting justice for the families of crime victims.

“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment,” Ivey said. “I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

Alabama prisons commissioner John Hamm said in a statement that his department is “fully committed” to Ivey’s plan.

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved,” Hamm said. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”

Attempts to reach Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for comment were not immediately successful Monday.

