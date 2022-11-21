ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo snow photos: Massive storm blankets parts of upstate NY

By Lauren Cook, Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A massive storm dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York over the weekend.

The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

As residents continue to dig out from the lake-effect snowstorm, President Joe Biden on Monday announced an emergency declaration that authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties.

Photos from around the Buffalo area show the towering snow drifts and challenges faced by plows.

    Hamburg, NY – November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Hamburg, NY – November 18: Stella, a golden retriever, plays in the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Hamburg, NY – NOVEMBER 19: Heather Ahmed digs out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Hamburg, NY – NOVEMBER 19: A lamp post protrudes from the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Hamburg, NY – November 20: Dave Ferris walks his dogs, Pickles and Nova, after an intense lake-effect snowstorm that impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Hamburg, NY – NOVEMBER 19: A snow-covered sign protrudes from the snow after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Buffalo, NY – November 20: Frank Barillo clears his sidewalk after an intense lake-effect snowstorm that impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Buffalo, NY – November 20: Megan Barr and Amanda Johnston snowshoe through snow-covered streets after an intense lake-effect snowstorm that impacted the area. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
    Buffalo, NY – Zaria Black, 24, clears off her car as snow falls on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    Orchard Park, NY – Crews move snow around in the parking lot of Erie Community College on Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
    Buffalo, NY – A man walks in a snowstorm on Nov. 19, 2022. (Libby March/The Buffalo News vía AP)
    Orchard Park, NY – Snow is piled on the sides of Forest Avenue on Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

