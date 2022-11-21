ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old, Israel Saldana, had been […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
KGET

2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

