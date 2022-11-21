Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m. According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Bakersfield Californian
Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run
Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old, Israel Saldana, had been […]
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run
The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
Toddler dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident
California Highway Patrol reports that a toddler was accidentally run over by someone as they were backing their car out of a residential driveway.
Bakersfield Now
Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
KGET 17
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
