Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, Here’s how you can lend a hand
Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
Annual Houma Christmas Parade to be held Saturday, December 3
Join the Houma community in welcoming the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Parade and lighting of the Christmas tree!. The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Terrebonne High School. The parade will roll down Main Street, turn on to Barrow Street, and end at the corner of Barrow Street and School street.
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.
I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
Lafourche Parish student Quinn Nicholls receives parish, district, and state recognition for musical talent
Sixth grade, Sixth Ward Middle School student, Quinn Nichols is a rising musical star. The Lafourche Parish All-Youth Honor Band, and District VII All-Youth Honor Band student was recently selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters’ Association All-State Wind Ensemble. Nichols was the only sixth grader in the state selected for this honor.
This weekend brings Small Business Saturday, music, and Santa!
Looking for something festive this weekend? No worries, there’s plenty from Small Business Saturday shopping to music. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in our area:. Trivia Night at the Distillery | Friday, November 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out to your local distillery for trivia night! Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with the game at 8 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum if 21 years or older!
Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event
The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
GALLERY: 2022 Bayou Arts Fest
A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.
Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities
This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Analyst: Latest scandal not likely to impact Cantrell recall effort
Pollster and UNO political science professor Ed Chervenak suggests that lagging signature numbers and holiday distractions will allow Cantrell to survive the recall effort.
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
Fletcher receives $20K donation to create Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship
Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) received a $20,000 donation to create the Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship. The donors, Mike and Blanche Callais, wish to help strengthen the technical workforce through the creation of this scholarship. The scholarship was named after Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier.
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Creole Classic Fishing Tournament gives over $50K to local organizations in 2022
The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament board could have canceled the 2022 event, but that would have also meant that local charities wouldn’t have their support. After Grand Isle sustained damages from Hurricane Ida, the annual event at Bridge Side Marina wasn’t going to happen. United by the organization’s long history of supporting local charities, the board members rallied, and created the Creole Fest. “Local charities needed financial support more than ever,” said Kevin Bonvillain Creole Classic Fishing Tournament President.
Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 9 Annual Lights on the Lake
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, December 10, Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 9th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration – a family-friendly, holiday event providing the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade. Hosted at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive), the...
Tree for Life Ceremony to honor those affected by cancer
Terrebonne General Health System | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite you to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the Tree for Life ceremony at the Cancer Center. This event unites cancer survivors, families and caregivers for a special evening to remember and honor those who have been affected by cancer.
