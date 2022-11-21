This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO