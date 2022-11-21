Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident
SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
wbiw.com
Woman suffers minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department first responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 50 East at Stonegate Court at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. According to a police report, Sherri May, 51, of Bedford was traveling east on US...
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
Local News Digital
North Vernon man crashes into house, busted for DUI
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weekend traffic accident involving a vehicle that struck a residence in Country Squire Lakes. On Saturday, deputies located a car that had crashed into a home and came to rest in the living room. In the...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
korncountry.com
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
wbiw.com
Bloomington police investigate the theft of catalytic converters
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported hearing noises outside and witnessed a person in a pickup truck outside near her vehicle. She went outside and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.
bcdemocrat.com
DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend
Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
Comments / 1