Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Set to Host Star-Studded Group of Visitors for Massive Recruiting Weekend at The Game
After seeing the star power that attended Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, it was hard to imagine that recruiting weekend could possibly be topped. Well, the regular season finale against Michigan is going to give Week 1 a run for its money. While the buildup for the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Seeks Revenge Against Michigan As Undefeated Buckeyes, Wolverines Battle for Big Ten East Title
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. The Game is always the biggest game of the year at Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to finish off their regular season with a win over their bitter rivals from the state up north. This year, however, the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Beat Writer Isaiah Hole Compares This Year’s Wolverines to Last Year, Expects Blake Corum’s Injury to Have Big Impact
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
Ohio State must be ready to give the ball to Dallan Hayden vs. Michigan
Already once this season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has admitted to being stubborn at times when he coaches. This may apply to the Buckeyes’ recent running back situation. While the Scarlet and Gray had two clear starting running backs coming into the season, both Miyan Williams and...
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
The Game was canceled in a year when it felt like everything was dying. Businesses, global events like the Olympics, hundreds of thousands of people - every day felt grim, so outsiders may have viewed the loss of a single midwest football game as a petty grievance with society in turmoil and morgues at full occupancy.
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
LeBron James Gives Ohio State Buckeyes The 'Perfect' Gift Before Huge Michigan Matchup
Can you guess what it was?
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
The Pressure Is On Ryan Day to Avoid 1-2 Start Versus Jim Harbaugh
And like last year, the 2022 showdown against Michigan comes with conference championship and CFP implications. Unlike last year however, the matchup occurs in Columbus and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is surely feeling even more pressure knowing a loss would drop him to 1-2 against Jim Harbaugh's program, in addition to costing him a Big Ten title and likely CFP bid.
Ohio State linebacker refuses to let injuries sideline him for game against Michigan
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg has no intention of missing the game against No. 3 Michigan. He suffered apparent Injuries to his hands but says it won't slow him down Saturday.
Scarlet Nation
Fact or Fiction: Ohio State fears Sunshine State flips
Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with TheOsceola.com recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein, AuburnSports.com senior editor Bryan Matthews and DottingTheEyes.com recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham tackle three current topics. *****. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State. CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position |...
No. 4 Ohio State routs Wright State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Trey Cornist and Mylan Graham Both Expected to Attend the Michigan Game Saturday, Tyseer Denmark Puts Ohio State in Top Three
Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
College Football News
Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction Game Preview
Michigan vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Michigan (11-0), Ohio State (11-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Michigan Will Win. Even for Ohio State, the injuries at the skill spots are a problem. CJ Stroud...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Have "Felt the Pain" Since Last Year's Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum To Play And Jim Knowles Calls The Game "The Pinnacle of Competition"
T-minus four days until The Game. At Ohio State's lone press conference of Michigan week, Ryan Day previewed the forthcoming clash with the Buckeyes' archrival, discussed the impact of last year's rivalry loss – the program's first in 10 years – and fielded questions about several banged-up Buckeyes.
