jocoreport.com
Gary Allen Phillips
Gary Allen Phillips, age 54, died Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022 at his home. Born April 23, 1968 in Johnston County to Maxine Hocutt Phillips of Selma and the late Bobby Gray Phillips, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Wayne Phillips. Gary was a member of Selma Baptist Church.
jocoreport.com
Katie Jones Beasley
Fuquay Varina, NC: Mrs. Katie Jones Beasley, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Monday, November 28, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Randy Beasley. Burial will follow in Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC.
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Support New Manufacturing Workforce Center In Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve up to $17.5 million in matching funds to build a 60,000 sq.-ft. Advance Manufacturing Workforce Center in Four Oaks. The facility would have the same transformative economic development potential that the Johnston County Workforce Development Center (WDC) has made for the bio-pharma sector in the western part of the county.
jocoreport.com
Volunteers Needed For Salvation Army Red Kettle Fundraiser
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle has become an icon in American Christmas Culture. As the major annual fundraiser for Johnston and Harnett counties, the Red Kettles fund assists needy families and individuals in our community. Volunteering your time to ring bells will save approximately $86 per kettle per day. Each church or group volunteering is asked to adopt a kettle FOR A DAY. This consists of approximately 5 volunteers ringing 2 hours each or you are free to develop your own volunteer schedule to cover the day.
jocoreport.com
Crash At Dangerous Intersection Injures Four
SELMA – Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon at a dangerous Johnston County intersection. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30pm on Highway 42 East at Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. All four accident victims were sent to the hospital, two with serious injuries. That section of Highway 42 East,...
jocoreport.com
JCPS To Implement State-Of-The-Art Security Systems
At the November Regular Session Board of Education meeting, the Board voted unanimously to improve safety and security in Johnston County Public Schools by implementing state-of-the-art security systems in each of the district’s schools. The school district will implement a weapon detection system and a propped/open-door alarm system in...
jocoreport.com
Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening Of New Spa In Garner
Husband-and-Wife Team Bringing High-End Wellness Services to Their Community. GARNER – Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Garner. Located in White Oak Crossing at 166 Shenstone Blvd., the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Dan and Tiffany Hook. With the opening of this new spa, the Hooks are bringing Hand & Stone’s signature skincare services and luxury spa experience to their community, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible in Garner.
jocoreport.com
Police Locate Storage Facility Burglary Suspect
SMITHFIELD – The long arm of the law caught up with a suspect wanted for breaking into numerous storage units in Smithfield earlier this year. Joshua Ray Bibey, age 27, of Raleigh is charged with 18 felony offenses. On April 6, 2022, Bibey allegedly broke into storage units at Ample Storage at 807 W. Market Street.
