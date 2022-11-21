The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle has become an icon in American Christmas Culture. As the major annual fundraiser for Johnston and Harnett counties, the Red Kettles fund assists needy families and individuals in our community. Volunteering your time to ring bells will save approximately $86 per kettle per day. Each church or group volunteering is asked to adopt a kettle FOR A DAY. This consists of approximately 5 volunteers ringing 2 hours each or you are free to develop your own volunteer schedule to cover the day.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO