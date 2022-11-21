Dallan Hayden Earns a Big Ten Freshmen of the Week Honor Following His Three-Touchdown Performance Against Maryland on Saturday

Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Says There Will Be “No Stone Left Unturned” As Ohio State Prepares For Its Toughest Challenge of the Season in The Game
With The Game three days away, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Ohio State head coach was followed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who also commented on the Buckeyes' approach heading into their battle with the Wolverines.
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
Ohio State’s Revamped Run Defense Has Been Waiting All Year for “The Game”
Now in his eighth season back in Ann Arbor, the former Wolverine QB has put his imprint on the greatest rivalry in sports. Not only did he finally break Ohio State's near decade-long win streak last season, but he did it his way. Though the former QB is often associated...
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
The Pressure Is On Ryan Day to Avoid 1-2 Start Versus Jim Harbaugh
And like last year, the 2022 showdown against Michigan comes with conference championship and CFP implications. Unlike last year however, the matchup occurs in Columbus and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is surely feeling even more pressure knowing a loss would drop him to 1-2 against Jim Harbaugh's program, in addition to costing him a Big Ten title and likely CFP bid.
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
Career Day For Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State to 80-73 Win Over No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational
Justice Sueing was a man possessed in Maui. A career-best day for the Hawaii native allowed the Buckeyes to take fifth place in the Maui Invitational with an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech, finishing the trip with a 2-1 record and their first ranked win of the year.
Previewing Ohio State’s High-Stakes Matchup with Michigan
It’s finally time for The Game we’ve all been waiting for. Following a full year of buildup for Ohio State’s shot at revenge after last year’s loss in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes will look to prove they’re a different team than they were a year ago when they host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. And the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines both enter the game with 11-0 records with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That “Absolutely” Possesses Toughness:
A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
Ryan Day Says “It's Definitely Worth a Conversation” For Dallan Hayden to See More Snaps Against Michigan if Top Running Backs Aren't Healthy
TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will attempt to work their way back to full strength this week as the Buckeyes prepare for The Game. Still, head coach Ryan Day acknowledged in a press conference on Tuesday that his top-two running backs might not enter Ohio State's matchup with Michigan at 100%. That leaves many to wonder if true freshman Dallan Hayden's combination of health and productivity over the last two weeks makes him the best option out of the backfield for the Buckeyes on Saturday.
C.J. Stroud Remains the Favorite, Marvin Harrison Among Top-Eight Odds Entering The Game
The Game will not only decide who advances to the Big Ten Championship Game, but it could determine who wins the Heisman Trophy as well. There will be plenty on the line Saturday afternoon in the top-three showdown between Ohio State and Michigan in Columbus: An undefeated 12-0 regular season, the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, a chance to potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff and quite possibly, the Heisman Trophy.
Trey Cornist and Mylan Graham Both Expected to Attend the Michigan Game Saturday, Tyseer Denmark Puts Ohio State in Top Three
Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.
Tommy Eichenberg Not Letting Pair of Injured Hands Slow Him Down
The bandages and bruises on Tommy Eichenberg’s hands during Tuesday’s media availability at Ohio State provided evidence of the injuries he’s been playing through. With his words, however, Eichenberg downplayed any notion that those injuries should be slowing him down in any way. Asked about those injuries...
The Buckeyes Need to Avoid Apathy Like the Plague, the World Was a Lot Different 22 Years Ago and Tommy Eichenberg Deserves More Recognition
Three days until the Michigan game. HARD TO ADMIT. One of the more interesting developments of Tuesday's media interviews with Ohio State's players was the confessions from Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson that the Buckeye football program may have become apathetic toward the Michigan game in recent seasons. It's almost...
Buckeyes Have "Felt the Pain" Since Last Year's Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum To Play And Jim Knowles Calls The Game "The Pinnacle of Competition"
T-minus four days until The Game. At Ohio State's lone press conference of Michigan week, Ryan Day previewed the forthcoming clash with the Buckeyes' archrival, discussed the impact of last year's rivalry loss – the program's first in 10 years – and fielded questions about several banged-up Buckeyes.
Ohio State Bullies Bearcats, 81-53, to Pick Up First Win in Maui Invitational
A quick turnaround didn’t stop Ohio State from earning its fifth straight win in the all-time series against Cinncinati during an all-Ohio affair in Hawaii. Following a Monday night loss to No. 17 San Diego State, the Buckeyes got in the win column at the Maui Invitational with a commanding 81-53 victory over the Bearcats, who fell to 0-2 in the tournament. Ohio State improved to 4-1 on the season and will now move on to face No. 21 Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Renewing The Greatest Rivalry In All of Sport With Everything On the Line
Ohio State fans would be none too happy if the local team finished a season 1-11, but as long as the "1" was against That Team Up North, well, things wouldn't be all that bad. Michigan has managed to win versus Ohio State just four times this century. Still, due to Michigan's cancelation in 2020, it's been nearly 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated their hated rival.
Dallan Hayden And Lathan Ransom Come Up Big in College Park, Blake Corum Suffers Knee Injury, OSU And Michigan Stay Unbeaten
We've made it to the final week of the regular season. Ohio State and Michigan are en route to a head-on collision in Columbus, but both had to survive scares to remain unbeaten before the coming weekend's clash. TCU and USC stayed alive in the College Football Playoff race with razor-close wins of their own, but not every top program – ahem, Tennessee – was as fortunate.
The Game Poster
The Buckeyes are coming for the Wolverines on Saturday in the 118th edition of The Game, which will be played in Columbus inside the Horseshoe. Ohio State and Michigan will battle as undefeated teams for the first time since 2006 and are the second and third-ranked programs in all three major polls, including the College Football Playoff Top 25, which sets up a top-five matchup for the heated rivals.
Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Will Take an Official Visit to OSU Saturday, 4-star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Reportedly Visiting for Michigan Game
Ohio State will have another official visitor this weekend for its rivalry matchup with Michigan. Four-star South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will be among the many recruits in attendance for OSU’s rivalry matchup with Michigan, which may be the main reason the Buckeyes and 2023 four-star quarterback Brock Glenn split as the Tennessee signal caller flipped to Florida State Monday evening.
