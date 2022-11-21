ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odon, IN

The deadline to submit comments on the Buffalo Springs project is December 16th

BEDFORD – Last week, the U.S. Forest Service opened the long-awaited comment period on the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Buffalo Springs project. The proposed project prescribes up to 15,100 acres of aggressive burning and 5,124 acres of logging, including up to. 707 acres of clearcutting, within the Hoosier National Forest (HNF) and represents the largest logging and burning proposal in the history of that forest.
INDIANA STATE
New start dates for Medicare Part B coverage coming in 2023

INDIANA – Changes are coming next year for Medicare Part B coverage. If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):. Begins three months before your 65th birthday. Includes the month of your 65th birthday. Ends three months after your 65th birthday. If you are automatically...
INDIANA STATE
Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts

INDIANA – Please join the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies on Tuesday, December 6, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern for the first web session in the NASAA 2023 Learning Series featuring a presentation on clear and actionable items from the new Culture Track report, Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts.
INDIANA STATE
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program

DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Let the ice fishing begin

INDIANA – Seasons change but your fishing habits don’t have to as long as you have the right equipment. As Indiana’s waters cool, you can turn your attention to ice fishing. Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds...
INDIANA STATE
Holiday light show at five DNR properties

INDIANA – Five Department of Natural Resource destinations will have holiday light shows this December. Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. The cost is $5, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping in 2023. The campground is full for this event.
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Screening ER patients for mental health issues

BLOOMINGTON – A new study by Indiana University researchers suggests emergency department visits may be an important opportunity to screen patients for mental health issues. The study found that about 45% of patients who visit the emergency department for physical injuries and ailments also have mental health and substance use problems that are often overlooked. It also found that patients who reported high levels of suicidal thinking and plans were more likely to have frequent emergency department visits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lady Jackets suffer first conference loss of the season to Springs Valley

Mitchell High School was defeated Tuesday night on the road against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley, who bested the Bluejackets 43-25 on the night. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just four points, both of which came via baskets from forward Jillian Bond. On the other side, the Blackhawks came out of the gate strong, particularly freshman Maddie Carnes, who scored six points in the first on 75% shooting from the field. Overall, Springs Valley scored 11 in the period, giving them a seven point lead heading into the second quarter.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
BEDFORD, IN

