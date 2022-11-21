Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Natural Resources Foundation, Clif Bar, and the Division of Forestry add to Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – As part of the Indiana Tree Project, volunteers from Clif Bar joined staff from the INRF and the Division of Forestry to plant 3,000 trees in Greene-Sullivan State Forest earlier this month. Clif Bar started supporting the Indiana Tree Project in 2019. This year’s tree planting marks...
wbiw.com
The deadline to submit comments on the Buffalo Springs project is December 16th
BEDFORD – Last week, the U.S. Forest Service opened the long-awaited comment period on the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Buffalo Springs project. The proposed project prescribes up to 15,100 acres of aggressive burning and 5,124 acres of logging, including up to. 707 acres of clearcutting, within the Hoosier National Forest (HNF) and represents the largest logging and burning proposal in the history of that forest.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see what stuffing awaits you this Thanksgiving holiday
INDIANA – Stop, drop, and pass the rolls! Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have more than just casserole waiting this holiday. “The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your...
wbiw.com
New start dates for Medicare Part B coverage coming in 2023
INDIANA – Changes are coming next year for Medicare Part B coverage. If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):. Begins three months before your 65th birthday. Includes the month of your 65th birthday. Ends three months after your 65th birthday. If you are automatically...
wbiw.com
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
wbiw.com
No.2 Stars set to tangle with No.6 Zionsville in Sneakers for Santa showcase
BEDFORD – The last two seasons, Bedford North Lawrence has reached this point with an unblemished record, journeyed to Brownsburg, and suffered that first loss, both times by one point. Will history repeat? BNL coach Jeff Allen, keenly aware of the trend, intends to break that cycle of frustration.
wbiw.com
Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts
INDIANA – Please join the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies on Tuesday, December 6, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern for the first web session in the NASAA 2023 Learning Series featuring a presentation on clear and actionable items from the new Culture Track report, Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wbiw.com
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program
DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
wbiw.com
Let the ice fishing begin
INDIANA – Seasons change but your fishing habits don’t have to as long as you have the right equipment. As Indiana’s waters cool, you can turn your attention to ice fishing. Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds...
wbiw.com
Holiday light show at five DNR properties
INDIANA – Five Department of Natural Resource destinations will have holiday light shows this December. Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. The cost is $5, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping in 2023. The campground is full for this event.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Climate Action and Resilience Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 29
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council Climate Action and Resilience Committee will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Allison Conference Room (Suite #225, City Hall, 401 N. Morton St) and. may also be accessed electronically...
wbiw.com
Screening ER patients for mental health issues
BLOOMINGTON – A new study by Indiana University researchers suggests emergency department visits may be an important opportunity to screen patients for mental health issues. The study found that about 45% of patients who visit the emergency department for physical injuries and ailments also have mental health and substance use problems that are often overlooked. It also found that patients who reported high levels of suicidal thinking and plans were more likely to have frequent emergency department visits.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets suffer first conference loss of the season to Springs Valley
Mitchell High School was defeated Tuesday night on the road against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley, who bested the Bluejackets 43-25 on the night. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just four points, both of which came via baskets from forward Jillian Bond. On the other side, the Blackhawks came out of the gate strong, particularly freshman Maddie Carnes, who scored six points in the first on 75% shooting from the field. Overall, Springs Valley scored 11 in the period, giving them a seven point lead heading into the second quarter.
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
Comments / 0