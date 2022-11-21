Read full article on original website
Hamburg board approves SBRC improvement plan
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's school superintendent is taking responsibility for failing to file an important financial report with state officials in a timely manner. Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board approved an improvement plan required by the School Budget Review Committee. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan was necessary after the district failed to file its certified annual report to the Iowa Department of Education before the September 15th deadline. Saying it's his fault, Wells calls the delay "unacceptable."
Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation
(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
City of Walnut readies for 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk
(Walnut) -- Iowa’s antique city, Walnut, is getting set to host its 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk. The event is organized by the Walnut Merchants Association in an effort to bring dealers and customers together for three days of holiday shopping and cheer, according to association chairman John Sell.
Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
Amy Mae (Schrier) Schaaf, 50, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Shen Fire Story 11/23/22
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening.
Iowa Farmer Fined For Years Of Manure, Water, & Carcass Violations
An Iowa farmer has settled a lawsuit after committing numerous manure and water pollution violations. Steven Kerns runs a hog confinement feeding operation in Taylor County along with a joint confinement feeding operation and an open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. A lawsuit from the state alleges that Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management, and composting violations at the two operations.
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
Shenandoah Police blotter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police report a number of arrests over the past week. A complete report on the arrests is published here:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
Field fire near Tri-Center Schools
(Neola, Iowa) – Fire fighters are battling a field fire this (Tuesday) afternoon, near Neola. KJAN listener Zach Ploen provided us with a view from the Tri-Center Neola High School. He said it was across I-80 and making its way east. The closest towns are Minden and Neola. Minden Fire was enroute to the scene early today.
2 Glenwood suspects arrested for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 54-year-olds Robert Kastl and Stephanie Kastl both of Glenwood were arrested for violation of a no contact order. Both Robert and Stephanie Kastl were taken to the Mills County and held on no bond until seen...
Red Oak man arrested on warrant for failure to appear
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on Thursday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested on the 300 block of E. Valley Street a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. Caron was...
Douglas County Health Department reports first adult death due to influenza
The Douglas County Health Depart is reporting the first adult death from influenza in the county. This death comes on the heels of a rapid increase in cases over the previous week.
2 Iowa counties increase testing for chronic wasting disease in deer
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting additional testing for chronic wasting disease in Iowa's Fremont and Greene counties after deer in those counties tested positive for the disease last year, KCRG reports. This year, one animal from Wayne County has tested positive for CWD....
