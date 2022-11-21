ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

dbusiness.com

Automate Returns to Detroit Next Spring with More Than 600 Exhibitors

Automate, a leading North American automation showcase produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) in Ann Arbor, is back in Detroit from May 22-25, 2023 at Huntington Place. The show will offer the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control from more than 600 leading exhibitors. “Now...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

U-M Startups Raise $760M During FY22, Added 433 Inventions

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor generated 433 new inventions and 16 new startup companies — including genetic data accessibility to internet interfaces for the visually impaired — during fiscal year 2022. U-M startups raised $760 million in capital and continued to make substantial strides in commercialization...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

'I've been there for 43 years.' Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Entertainer Rihanna to Open a Savage X Fenty Store in Downtown Detroit Next Year

Savage X Fenty, a retail brand by Rihanna, will open a store next year at 1442 Woodward Ave., just south of John R. Street, in downtown Detroit. The brand states it “embodies fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity.” The label offers accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles made for “everyBODY,” and a unique approach that celebrates individuality.
DETROIT, MI
extension.org

Robbing in November? #816862

As you know it is a balmy 55 degrees on 23 Nov 22. There is so much activity in my backyard, I thought there were a few cleansing flights, but now it looks like a spring day with bees going back and forth. There are also bees crawling on the hive as if they are lost. I am wondering if my hives are being robbed and if I should put a sheet over them or something. Thanks in advance for your advice!
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field

To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
DETROIT, MI
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI

