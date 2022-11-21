Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Midtown Makers Market to Make its Debut Nov. 25-Dec. 17, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Midtown Makers Market to Make its Debut Nov. 25-Dec. 17. Retailers in Midtown Detroit have assembled to debut the...
dbusiness.com
Automate Returns to Detroit Next Spring with More Than 600 Exhibitors
Automate, a leading North American automation showcase produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) in Ann Arbor, is back in Detroit from May 22-25, 2023 at Huntington Place. The show will offer the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control from more than 600 leading exhibitors. “Now...
dbusiness.com
U-M Startups Raise $760M During FY22, Added 433 Inventions
The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor generated 433 new inventions and 16 new startup companies — including genetic data accessibility to internet interfaces for the visually impaired — during fiscal year 2022. U-M startups raised $760 million in capital and continued to make substantial strides in commercialization...
1470 WFNT
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Detroit neighborhood in court to hold industrial polluter accountable
Residents of River Rouge want the court to stop a DTE Energy subsidiary from emitting sulfur dioxide and other toxic substances from its Aug Island plant
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
dbusiness.com
Back to the Future: The Kingsley Hotel in Bloomfield Hills Returns to Original Name
The Kingsley, formerly known as Doubletree By Hilton Bloomfield Hills Detroit, celebrated going back to its original roots after a commemorative event on Nov. 16, welcoming more than 150 attendees. Originally named The Kingston Inn from 1927-1938, the rebranding marked a major milestone for the property and the hospitality industry...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Arab American News
Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release. Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
dbusiness.com
Entertainer Rihanna to Open a Savage X Fenty Store in Downtown Detroit Next Year
Savage X Fenty, a retail brand by Rihanna, will open a store next year at 1442 Woodward Ave., just south of John R. Street, in downtown Detroit. The brand states it “embodies fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity.” The label offers accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles made for “everyBODY,” and a unique approach that celebrates individuality.
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.
extension.org
Robbing in November? #816862
As you know it is a balmy 55 degrees on 23 Nov 22. There is so much activity in my backyard, I thought there were a few cleansing flights, but now it looks like a spring day with bees going back and forth. There are also bees crawling on the hive as if they are lost. I am wondering if my hives are being robbed and if I should put a sheet over them or something. Thanks in advance for your advice!
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to KCI
A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. No injuries have been reported.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
