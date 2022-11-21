ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him

A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Des Moines Headed To Prison For Fentanyl Death

(Polk County, IA) -- Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, was arrested during a drug bust in 2020, in which police say he held his children at gunpoint.
DES MOINES, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

First teen sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The first of several teens charged in a deadly March drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines was sentenced on Monday. Kevin Martinez, 16, of Des Moines, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and seriously injured two East High School students.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In Fatal East High Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) One of the ten Des Moines teens charged in the deadly shooting near East High School will serve 20 years in prison. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Nine other people are facing charges in connection with the case. Three of them have taken plea deals.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto

An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
DE SOTO, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend

(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges

A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy