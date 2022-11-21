Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash with an Amazon van in Troy on Friday, Nov. 19.Ohio man granted new trial in 2006 triple murder freed after plea
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today , a Honda sedan was traveling south in the 300 block of Market Street when it went left of center, colliding with an Amazon delivery van traveling north.
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio identified
The driver of the Amazon van refused treatment on the scene.
Chief Shawn McKinney said suspected drug paraphernalia was found inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation.
