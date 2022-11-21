ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan

There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas tree farms in Michigan provided more than 200 farm-grown trees to the Trees for Troops program. Tannenbaum Farms in Alaiedon Township with Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney, Michigan are providing hundreds of trees to U.S. troops and military families. Trees for Troops is a program that is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with Partner Sponsor FedEx Freight.
