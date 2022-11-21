Read full article on original website
Related
wbckfm.com
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Michigan Isn’t Much of a Food
When it comes to Thanksgiving I consider it a day to cast aside any diets, eating habits, or general concepts of what's good or bad for you, and just indulge. Probably one of the best days of the year to eat all of our favorite foods in one sitting, Thanksgiving is a culinary dream.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
National Dog Show features two of Michigan’s best
Of the nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 different breeds that entered the competition last weekend, 16 hail from Michigan, including at least two participants that you will see on the broadcast.
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan
Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
wcmu.org
One in six Michigan restaurant and bar owners say they may close if a court order takes effect
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. Last summer, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled the Legislature violated the state constitution when it adopted a ballot proposal to increase the minimum wage, and amended it to delay wage increases.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Can Michigan store owners stop shoplifters?
Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store?
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
WILX-TV
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas tree farms in Michigan provided more than 200 farm-grown trees to the Trees for Troops program. Tannenbaum Farms in Alaiedon Township with Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney, Michigan are providing hundreds of trees to U.S. troops and military families. Trees for Troops is a program that is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with Partner Sponsor FedEx Freight.
Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
WILX-TV
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Supreme Court calls it their happiest day of the year, but it’s also known as Adoption Day. Tears of joy (and teddy bears) filled the courtroom. “It is very emotional,” said Pamela Anderson. “The children have been through a lot.”. Anderson...
Michigan reports 8,933 COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths
The Michigan health department reported 8,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last week, an average of 1,276 cases per day. There also were 275 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,929,612 cases and 39,972 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
Comments / 0