Enfield, CT

Enfield council OKs moratorium on rentals for high school field

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Enfield High School

ENFIELD — The high school turf field areas will not be available for outside rental or use until the first phase of work on the turf and track area improvement project is completed.

Per advice of the high school athletic director Cory O’Connell, the Town Council voted last week to revise the facilities use policy so that only school teams would be able to use the facilities until further notice.

Work on the turf field and track are complete, but two new buildings that will be on either side of the bleachers are not yet up.

MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Residents oppose converting church into apartments

SUFFIELD — Dozens of residents filled the Town Hall meeting room Monday night to oppose a plan to turn the former St. Joseph’s Church on South Main Street into apartments. The residents, most who live on South Main Street or neighboring Barry Place, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the plan would not benefit the community and doesn’t belong in that area.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Plan at risk

GLASTONBURY — A party-line vote of the town’s Board of Finance last week could kill the Town Council’s plan to buy 10.86 acres at the end of Nye Road for an affordable housing complex, and the council struggled Tuesday with how to respond. ISSUE: Whether the town...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen charged with hanging noose

HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
HEBRON, CT
wamc.org

Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy

As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High School

BOLTON — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Bolton High School.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with leaving infant on car in Mansfield

State police have arrested a Hartford man who is accused of leaving an infant on a stranger’s vehicle by the side of Mansfield road in March. The owner of the vehicle was nearby and witnessed the baby being left, and two other motorists soon stopped, including a paramedic who brought the baby to a hospital, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester offers tax exemption for veterans

MANCHESTER — Veterans living in Manchester may qualify for a property tax exemption being piloted by the town. WHAT: Veterans living in Manchester can apply for a property tax exemption equal to 10 percent of their primary residence’s assessed value. WHEN: Applications are open until Dec. 31, after...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor church collects sleeping bags for homeless

SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive to collect sleeping bags for the homeless has received a warm reception from both the congregation of Wapping Community Church and the Hartford Police Department. Church member Sue Mikkelson discussed the idea of collecting sleeping bags with Hartford police Officer Jim Barret, the city’s...
HARTFORD, CT
