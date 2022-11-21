Enfield council OKs moratorium on rentals for high school field

Enfield High School

ENFIELD — The high school turf field areas will not be available for outside rental or use until the first phase of work on the turf and track area improvement project is completed.

Per advice of the high school athletic director Cory O’Connell, the Town Council voted last week to revise the facilities use policy so that only school teams would be able to use the facilities until further notice.

Work on the turf field and track are complete, but two new buildings that will be on either side of the bleachers are not yet up.