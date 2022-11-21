BRISTOL – The city has announced a full lineup of holiday programs, from the return of the Winter Wonderland at the Mrs. Rockwell pavilion, to scuba diving with Santa Claus. On Dec. 2, the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department is collecting letters to Santa in the parks. They can be dropped off at the Federal Hill Green gazebo, the Page Park playground and in Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion at Rockwell Park. Children who send letters to the North Pole will receive a letter back from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa’s elves.

