Bristol Press
Bristol police identify suspects in shots fired incident over weekend
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots from a motor vehicle over the weekend in the city. Officials on Wednesday released information about the incident – which was reported Saturday, around 10:04 p.m., in the area of Queen and High streets. According to police, officers...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Bristol Press
Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event
BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
Bristol Press
BristolWORKS! director tours space for soon to be open training program, speaks about opportunities it will provide
BRISTOL – BristolWORKS! Director Kim Ward Holley toured the space for the soon to open training program Tuesday along with board members and spoke further about the opportunities it will provide. Ward Holley has been hired as the director of the BristolWORKS! program, which will begin early next year...
Bristol Press
Bernie Guida Cardiac and Rehabilitation Center holding annual holiday party Dec. 15
BRISTOL – Bristol Health’s Bernie Guida Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center will hold its annual holiday party on Dec. 15 this year. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased by Dec. 7. The party will be held at the Giamatti Little League Center, at 335 Mix St.,...
Bristol Press
Light Up Bristol returns to Page Park Pool with holiday season display
BRISTOL – In a move looking to bring back some of the child-like wonder and appreciation for Christmas lights displays, Light Up Bristol has returned to Page Park Pool with its lights and inflatables for another holiday season. Husband and wife duo, Kristopher Salls, 22, and Ashley Salls, 23,...
Bristol Press
Witch's Dungeon in Plainville decking its haunted halls for holiday fright display
PLAINVILLE – The Witch’s Dungeon is decking its haunted halls for a holiday fright display. “The Monster’s Holiday” will begin this Friday, featuring vintage Christmas toys and monsters dressed in the “spirit” of the season. The third annual “Monsters Holiday” begins this Friday...
Bristol Press
St. Vincent serves Thanksgiving meal as part of 25-year tradition
BRISTOL – As part of a 25-year family tradition, the Smith family prepared a Thanksgiving breakfast for residents at the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol Homeless Outreach Thursday. “My mom and dad started the tradition and used to come down every week throughout the whole year and...
Bristol Press
Bristol has full lineup of holiday programs, including 'scuba diving' with Santa
BRISTOL – The city has announced a full lineup of holiday programs, from the return of the Winter Wonderland at the Mrs. Rockwell pavilion, to scuba diving with Santa Claus. On Dec. 2, the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department is collecting letters to Santa in the parks. They can be dropped off at the Federal Hill Green gazebo, the Page Park playground and in Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion at Rockwell Park. Children who send letters to the North Pole will receive a letter back from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa’s elves.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: City has always had a strong sports community
I’ve always felt and said that Bristol had a strong sports community. And today, I still feel the same with the coaches, athletes, fans and school officials who support it. There are so many doing well in college, and to give an example, how about two UConn freshmen, Donovan Clinghan and Victor Rosa.
Bristol Press
Southington escapes Cheshire with 21-14 win on Thanksgiving
CHESHIRE – The Southington Blue Knights (9-1) pulled ahead early, but a few bounces in favor of the Cheshire Rams (6-4) tightened things up in the fourth quarter before the Knights ran away with a 21-14 win on Thanksgiving. The Blue Knights bookended the first half with the only...
Bristol Press
CCSU loses to Maine 66-58
Central Connecticut State dug itself a hole Wednesday afternoon against Maine. It wasn’t a scoring deficit that was insurmountable - but a turnover one. The Blue Devils finished with 20 turnovers and weren't able to get over the final hurdle to the finish line as CCSU fell to Maine 66-58 from Detrick Gymnasium as part of a women’s-men’s doubleheader. The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 0-6 for the season.
Bristol Press
Plainville loses 49-28 in season finale to Farmington
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Blue Devils (0-10) closed the book on their season with a loss in their finale to the rival Farmington River Hawks (3-7). The Hawks dominated on the ground and ran their way to a 49-28 win in Week 12. Farmington running back Luke Watson made...
Bristol Press
Central fends off Eastern to win 7th straight Battle of the Bell 13-6
Anthony Paolino intercepted a pass with 34 seconds left to play and returned it for a touchdown to seal Bristol Central’s seventh straight win in the annual Battle for the Bell Thursday at Muzzy Field. The Rams scored on their first possession then held off the Lancers the rest of the way for the 13-6 win.
