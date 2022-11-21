MarieAnn (Palaia) Beatson, 90, of Farmington, former Bristol resident, and widow of 55 years to A. Lewis. Beatson, Jr,. passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. MarieAnn was born on July 30, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late Michael and M. Asunta (Sgro) Palaia. She was a member of Saint Gregory Church, Bristol, and was a Bristol resident most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1994, she was employed as a school secretary by the Bristol Board of Education for over 20 years.

