Bristol Press
Wojtusik Nursery's Christmas shop is open for the season
BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery’s Christmas shop is open for the season, featuring dozens of decorated trees and two opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves. The nursery and garden center at 750 Terryville Ave. has doubled the number of decorations this year, according to...
Bristol Press
Children can wave to Santa, Mrs. Claus during event in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – Children will be able to wave to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Norton Park Dec. 7. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will circle Norton Park three times in festively decorated police cars and fire trucks on Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. Families will be able to watch and wave from the comfort of their vehicles and Santa’s elves will be handing out goodies for the kids.
Bristol Press
Witch's Dungeon in Plainville decking its haunted halls for holiday fright display
PLAINVILLE – The Witch’s Dungeon is decking its haunted halls for a holiday fright display. “The Monster’s Holiday” will begin this Friday, featuring vintage Christmas toys and monsters dressed in the “spirit” of the season. The third annual “Monsters Holiday” begins this Friday...
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Bristol Press
Light Up Bristol returns to Page Park Pool with holiday season display
BRISTOL – In a move looking to bring back some of the child-like wonder and appreciation for Christmas lights displays, Light Up Bristol has returned to Page Park Pool with its lights and inflatables for another holiday season. Husband and wife duo, Kristopher Salls, 22, and Ashley Salls, 23,...
Bristol Press
Higher Ground Christian Church holding children's event in Bristol
BRISTOL – In spirit with a season of giving, Higher Ground Christian Church will be holding a Saturday “Children’s Giveaway” at 550 King Street starting at 1 p.m. According to church member and promotional representative Michelle Palmer members started collecting gifts a little under a month ago and have been hard at work wrapping them for the coming weekend.
Bristol Press
Bristol has full lineup of holiday programs, including 'scuba diving' with Santa
BRISTOL – The city has announced a full lineup of holiday programs, from the return of the Winter Wonderland at the Mrs. Rockwell pavilion, to scuba diving with Santa Claus. On Dec. 2, the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department is collecting letters to Santa in the parks. They can be dropped off at the Federal Hill Green gazebo, the Page Park playground and in Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion at Rockwell Park. Children who send letters to the North Pole will receive a letter back from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa’s elves.
Bristol Press
St. Vincent serves Thanksgiving meal as part of 25-year tradition
BRISTOL – As part of a 25-year family tradition, the Smith family prepared a Thanksgiving breakfast for residents at the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol Homeless Outreach Thursday. “My mom and dad started the tradition and used to come down every week throughout the whole year and...
Bristol Press
Thomas Zanolli
Thomas Zanolli, a long time resident of Bristol passed away suddenly on 11-7-2022 at the age of 49. Thomas had a love of the outdoors that included going on long hikes and was an avid fisherman. He had a strong love for electronics and car audio system installation. Thomas is...
Bristol Press
Pequabuck Golf Club celebrates 120 years of competition, community events
Remembering 120 years of competition, community events and golf, the Pequabuck Golf Club of Bristol recognized its anniversary Wednesday with area economic leaders, officials and supporters as a historic occasion celebrating a relationship of shared ties between Bristol and Terryville. According to the club’s centennial celebration history information, the location...
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Giving back and giving thanks. A soul food Restaurant in Vernon continues their holiday tradition of handing out free, hot meals. Craig’s Kitchen has been a staple in Vernon for 5 years. “We serve authentic soul food,” says owner Craig Wright. For Wright, the...
Bristol Press
MarieAnn (Palaia) Beatson
MarieAnn (Palaia) Beatson, 90, of Farmington, former Bristol resident, and widow of 55 years to A. Lewis. Beatson, Jr,. passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. MarieAnn was born on July 30, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late Michael and M. Asunta (Sgro) Palaia. She was a member of Saint Gregory Church, Bristol, and was a Bristol resident most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1994, she was employed as a school secretary by the Bristol Board of Education for over 20 years.
Bristol Press
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch) Fillion
Mary Ann C. (Jurewitch), 79, of Southington, beloved wife of Roger Fillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in New Britain on March 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Silverio) Jurewitch. She was raised in...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: City has always had a strong sports community
I’ve always felt and said that Bristol had a strong sports community. And today, I still feel the same with the coaches, athletes, fans and school officials who support it. There are so many doing well in college, and to give an example, how about two UConn freshmen, Donovan Clinghan and Victor Rosa.
Bristol Press
Southington escapes Cheshire with 21-14 win on Thanksgiving
CHESHIRE – The Southington Blue Knights (9-1) pulled ahead early, but a few bounces in favor of the Cheshire Rams (6-4) tightened things up in the fourth quarter before the Knights ran away with a 21-14 win on Thanksgiving. The Blue Knights bookended the first half with the only...
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
