WATCH: David Popovici Swims 3:43 400m Free for 3rd National Title of the Meet
The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari.
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/25/2022
Scarlet Aquatics' Chloe Kim was among this week's age group standouts, setting four lifetime bests at the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational last weekend. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group...
Olympic Diver Greg Louganis Holds Memorabilia Auction, Including Two Gold Medals
U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.
Zac Stubblety-Cook Among Aussie Swimmers Nominated For AIS Sport Performance Awards
After winning Olympic gold in 2021, Stubblety-Cook won the men's 200 breast at both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 world champion Zac Stubblety-Cook is one of four Australian swimmers nominated for an AIS Sport Performance Award (ASPA) next month, which...
FINIS Set of the Week: Finding Your Natural Stoke Rate For Freestyle
This is an introduction to lifting your natural stroke rate without forcing it too much. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Coach Shauqie Aziz, passionate triathlon swim coach at mySwimCoaching.com...
Teenager Jovan Lekic Breaks Bosnia & Herzegovina Records in 400, 800 Frees
Jovan Lekic broke a pair of Bosnia & Herzegovina Records this week at the Russian Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 & 100 meter races. Jovan Lekic, who returned to racing earlier this year after...
High-Level International Meets For December 2022
Check out the high-level international meets headed our way for December 2022, including the FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. We’re about to enter the final month of 2022, a year that saw many swimming events somewhat return to normal after the past couple of years’ worth of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordan Crooks, Maggie MacNeil Claim SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors
Crooks won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Archive photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Crooks set two individual program records (50 free, 100 fly) and was a member of three relays (200 free, 400 free, 400 medley) that notched the fastest times in Tennessee history. He posted the nation-leading time of 18.27 in his leadoff 50 free split of the 200 free relay, which posted the second-best time in the country (1:15.32). Crooks also recorded the top times nationally in the 100 free (41.29) and 100 fly (44.79) during the weekend.
Full Schedule Revealed For 2023 LEN Open Water Cup
The six-leg series will run from 19 March and conclude on 23 September. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. European Aquatics is delighted to reveal the full schedule for the 2023 LEN Open Water Cup program. As in 2022 the season will begin in Eliat, Israel, before heading to the Italian...
arena Swim of the Week: Jackson Lustig Moves To #3 In D2 History With 1:42.14 200 Fly
Lustig's time of 1:42.14 makes him the third-fastest performer in D2 history and ranks sixth among all NCAA swimmers in the 2022-23 season. Archive photo via Breelyn Craig, McKendree Sports Information. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
Madisyn Cox Discusses Highs and Lows of Swimming Career, Med School at UT-Houston
We sat down with Madisyn Cox, the 10x NCAA All-American and 5x World Champ medalist who recently announced her retirement from swimming. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Madisyn Cox, the 10x NCAA All-American and 5x World Champ medalist who recently announced her retirement from swimming....
WATCH: 50 Back WORLD RECORD 22.11 from Russian Kliment Kolesnikov
Russian backstroke Kliment Kolesnikov adds to his legacy, securing the 50m back (SCM) world record after France's Florent Manaudou had owned it for 8 years. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
Bentley’s Huminski, Motisi Earn Northeast-10 Weekly Swim & Dive Honors
WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University senior diver Mary Huminski (Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS) and freshman swimmer Grace Motisi (Ellington, Conn./Ellington HS) are among this week’s Northeast-10 Conference honorees for women’s swimming and diving. Huminski was selected as the NE10 Women’s Diver of the Week for the first...
Mike Thompson Named To New Paralympic Leadership Role At Swimming Canada
Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Mike Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Thompson, the head coach of Montreal’s High Performance Centre – Quebec since 2015, will formally...
Jake Magahey, Trenton Julian Added to US Roster for SC Worlds
University of Georgia junior Jake Magahey has been added to the US roster for Short Course Worlds, replacing Trey Freeman, who declined his invite. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has announced several changes to the schedule for the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) that will take...
Borodin, Shymanovich & Kameneva Post World-Leading Times On Day 5 of Russian Champs
In the 400 IM, European Record holder Ilya Borodin put up a time of 3:58.08, making him the first man sub-4:00 in the world this year. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters),...
Eric Lee, Chloe Kim & Reid O’Connell Shine At LIAC Thanksgiving Invite
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “MR 2022 LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational”. Age group swimmers from around the Tri-state area converged last weekend to take part in the Long Island Aquatic Club’s Thanksgiving Invitational in East Meadow, N.Y., and there were several high-level performances produced. Scarlet Aquatics had...
