Read full article on original website
Related
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
marthastewart.com
This Couple's Elegant Wedding in Maryland Was Filled With Nods to Grandmillennial Style
In 2015, Desiree and Jimmy first locked eyes at a dinner with mutual friends in college. Throughout their senior year, their relationship remained platonic—but Desiree finally reciprocated Jimmy's romantic pursuits before graduation. The couple dated long distance for over two years before Jimmy moved to Washington, D.C., to be close to Desiree, and on February 22, 2020, he popped the question. He staged a romantic scene in a private igloo on the patio of the Watergate Hotel and filled the enclosure with peonies, Desiree's favorite flower—and on a cozy winter night, she said yes to forever.
brides.com
One Man Returned a $40K Engagement Ring After Finding It on a Florida Beach
When Joseph Cook was combing Hammock Beach in St. Augustine, Florida, with a metal detector in October of 2022, he thought he was going to make another run-of-the-mill discovery. Instead, he ended up finding a precious and expensive gemstone. “When I first found it, I thought it would just be a nickel, but then, I dug it up, and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring,” he recounts. After the beachgoer spotted the sparkler, he took it to a local jewelry story, where he learned that the item was worth $40,000. “I just said, ‘Oh god, that’s been sitting in my scooter for almost a week,’” Cook tells SWNS. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Grocery inflation pushes Americans to restaurants on Thanksgiving
High grocery prices are pushing more Americans out of their homes and into restaurants this Thanksgiving. Inflation is causing Americans to be more price-conscious.
couponingwithrachel.com
Columbia Women’s Long Coats Only $50 (reg. $105)+ FREE Shipping
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Columbia jackets are the best! They are perfect for long, cold winters and they are WARM!. These Columbia coats are a top seller and 50% off + ship free when you sign in with email! Fully stocked in all 5 colors & fit TTS, shop all Black Friday deals below.
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
Before and After: This Kitchen Went from a “Cherry Wood Cave” to a Bright, Gorgeous Space
This unremarkable “cherry wood cave with black plastic counter tops” in the suburbs of Chicago was transformed into a dreamy kitchen, full of personality and luxurious finishes. The homeowner spent months searching for the perfect interior designer, someone who would bring authenticity to the project, and the wait was clearly well worth it. A note: before you get too jealous of the fabulous kitchen you’re about to see, know that the homeowner confessed to totally blowing the budget!
Comments / 0