Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Auburn fans are reacting in different ways from this weekend.

Auburn football defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Auburn Tigers head coach candidate Lane Kiffin did not have a good night as the Ole Miss Rebels got blown out by the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening. The Auburn football fanbase did not respond tho this news as some expected when it came to the head coaching search.

Auburn football's seniors were honored on Saturday night, Guys Like Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Nehemiah Pritchett, Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, and others seem to have played their last game in Jordan Hare Stadium. The final game on the schedule? The Auburn Tigers look ahead to the Iron Bowl to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily's and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby to discuss the latest Auburn football coaching rumors, look at the Iron Bowl, and give love to the Auburn football seniors this weekend.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
