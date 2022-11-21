Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

Auburn fans are reacting in different ways from this weekend.

Auburn football defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Auburn Tigers head coach candidate Lane Kiffin did not have a good night as the Ole Miss Rebels got blown out by the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening. The Auburn football fanbase did not respond tho this news as some expected when it came to the head coaching search.

Auburn football's seniors were honored on Saturday night, Guys Like Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Nehemiah Pritchett, Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, and others seem to have played their last game in Jordan Hare Stadium. The final game on the schedule? The Auburn Tigers look ahead to the Iron Bowl to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily's and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby to discuss the latest Auburn football coaching rumors, look at the Iron Bowl, and give love to the Auburn football seniors this weekend.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

View the original article to see embedded media.

