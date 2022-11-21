Read full article on original website
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Will it be a snowy winter? Some see increase in chances, latest NOAA outlook shows
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Michigan has lost hundreds of thousands of hunters over the last 20 years. As deer season opens, what needs to be done to 'buck' the trend?
On Tuesday about 400,000 Michiganders will grab their rifles for the opening day of deer season. Bu, the number of people who hunt has plummeted in the last two decades. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what’s being done to buck the trend.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
