Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
San Antonio Current
The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio
Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns in-person to serve ‘food for the soul’ to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A decades-long San Antonio Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community for the past 43 years, but COVID put the large gathering on-hiatus for two years. “We are so...
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
San Antonio Current
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
KSAT 12
Get free pizza, plus enter to win PS5 at Black Friday blood drive
SAN ANTONIO – Community members are encouraged to help this holiday season by becoming blood donors on Black Friday at Ingram Park Mall. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Play Station 5, along with various gifts and perks. South Texas Blood and Tissue invites the...
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
San Antonio gains new charcuterie concept Graze Craze, which offers boards and boxes for events
Husband-and-wife team Ricardo Gutierrez Jr. and Helen Garcia are helming the new shop, located near North Star Mall.
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday
A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:. Wednesday Night. Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night.
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market
A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
North-side apartment tenants have been without hot water for two months
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at a north-side apartment complex say they've been without hot water for two months. One woman says it was almost impossible to get the complex to discuss the issues. But now, the city has confirmed they are working with the apartment complex to solve the problem.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
KSAT 12
Meals on Wheels prepares, delivers holiday meals to thousands of seniors, shut-ins
SAN ANTONIO – Before the sun came up Wednesday, dozens of workers in the Meals on Wheels kitchen already had dinner on their minds. They also had it in their sights as they scooped up the ingredients of a hot Thanksgiving meal into containers for delivery. “Turkey, stuffing, yams,...
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
KTSA
San Antonio International Airport getting ready for Thanksgiving travel Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 8, 2018: An American Airlines Airbus A319 passenger jet takes off on a rainy day from San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is getting ready for one of the busiest travel...
KSAT 12
How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?
Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
Comments / 0