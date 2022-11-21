ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
San Antonio Current

The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
KSAT 12

JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast

SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
San Antonio Current

A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market

A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
TexasHighways

The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales

Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
KSAT 12

How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?

Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
