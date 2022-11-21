Related
John Calipari discusses new starting lineup, and how he can better teach this UK team
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats defeated North Florida on Wednesday evening in Lexington.
WKU’s Dontaie Allen sidelined by ‘eligibility matter related to his previous school’
Former University of Kentucky guard from Pendleton County forced to sit out game in Cayman Islands.
Here are 5 interesting government jobs open right now in Kentucky and what they pay
Whether your area of expertise is in tourism, education or environmental protection, Kentucky has a variety of open positions.
John Y. Brown, former Kentucky governor and Kentucky Fried Chicken owner, dies
Brown, a Democrat, served as governor of Kentucky from December 1979 to December 1983. With First Lady Phyllis George, Brown helped save the Governor’s Mansion.
The coach that Kentucky just beat thinks he knows the key to the Cats’ future success
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points in the first half for Kentucky on Wednesday. North Florida’s coach thinks more good times are coming.
The new Top 25 college basketball rankings are out. How far did Kentucky fall?
Kentucky lost to Michigan State and Gonzaga over the past few days. It cost the Wildcats in the new AP Top 25 college basketball rankings.
Here’s the complete list of candidates running for Kentucky governor in 2023
Election Day 2023 is nearly a year away, but the race for Kentucky governor is already heating up. Here’s what we know about every candidate running for the commonwealth’s top office.
Former Kentucky star Wan’Dale Robinson enjoys career day, but will miss rest of season
New York Giants wide receiver suffers torn ACL during his best statistical day as an NFL rookie.
Eastern Kentucky University RA charged with rape, officials say
EKU said the resident assistant was suspended indefinitely without pay.
One key junior will participate in Kentucky football Senior Day, but he could still return
One of the UK defense’s best players is planning to participate in Senior Day despite having eligibility remaining.
Kentucky Lottery launches new, exclusive jackpot game. Here’s how you can play
Kentucky Lottery reports $12,700 in sales of Kentucky 5 tickets ahead of the first drawing Monday night. Here’s what to know about the game and its odds.
Who are Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball teams for 2022-23?
Clark County gets the most No. 1 votes from state’s high school coaches.
Detective: Lexington murder suspect admitted to fatal stabbing after arrest
Don Marshall is accused of killing Robert Wallace Jr. in September.
Former Lexington meteorologist dies in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
The news helicopter crashed along I-77 in Charlotte Tuesday.
John Y. Brown invented carryout chicken, made Ky. the ‘Silicon Valley’ of restaurants
John Y. Brown took six months to call Colonel Sanders back. From then on it was a life that changed the fast-food restaurant industry, impacting places like Chi-Chi’s, Rally’s and Kenny Rogers Roasters.
Collision shuts down Man o’ War at Palumbo, leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Both directions of both roads were affected as of about 5:30 p.m.
Bourbon alert: Kroger’s Pappy lottery is one day only this year. How and where to enter.
If you want a chance to buy this coveted bourbon, act fast: Kroger has more than 424 bottles.
Kentucky third-grader dies after choking on bouncy ball at school, report says
Landon McCubbins “never met a stranger,” his obituary said. “He loved to talk to everyone and try to brighten their day and gave the best hugs.”
