Madison, WI

Wisconsin's Week 13 depth chart and injury report vs. Minnesota

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1tyM_0jIhvs9200

An updated depth chart and injury report for the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Gophers.

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially bowl-eligible but have an important contest upcoming Saturday against the Minnesota Gophers.

Looking to bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe, the Badgers are coming off a narrow victory over Nebraska and are hoping to build some momentum to end the season.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Minnesota:

  • Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Out for the season:

  • Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
  • Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
  • Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
  • Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
  • Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
  • Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
  • Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

After missing the Nebraska game, Trey Wedig is not on the preliminary injury report, which is potentially good news for the Badgers.

Kicker Vito Calvaruso and defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens are also notably absent from the status report as well, meaning that they could come back. Both have missed the latter half of the season with injuries after beginning the year as starters. Nose tackle Gio Paez has also missed the past few games with an injury as well but is not on the preliminary report.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned after the Nebraska game that the Badgers will need to be careful with running back Braelon Allen who is playing through a shoulder injury and also injured his ankle against the Cornhuskers. Fortunately for Wisconsin, Chez Mellusi is back at full health and ran for nearly 100 yards on Saturday.

Overall, beyond Allen and Mullens, the Badgers are in a pretty good place injury-wise heading into a pivotal matchup with the Gophers.

Depth Chart

  • Quarterback
  1. Graham Mertz (RS JR)
  2. Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Running back

  1. Braelon Allen (SO)
  2. Isaac Guerendo (RS SR) or Chez Mellusi (Senior)

Fullback

  1. Jackson Acker (RS FR)
  2. Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

  1. Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
  2. Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

  1. Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
  2. Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

  1. Jack Nelson (RS SO)
  2. Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

  1. Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
  2. Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)

Center

  1. Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
  2. Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right guard

  1. Trey Wedig (RS SO)
  2. Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

  1. Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
  2. Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Defensive end

  1. Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
  2. James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

  1. Keeanu Benton (SR)
  2. Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

  1. Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
  2. Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

While it is not injury news, Nick Herbig will miss the first half against Minnesota because of a targeting call in the second half versus Nebraska. The Badgers are appealing the decision, but expect Darryl Peterson and Kaden Johnson to see more playing time on Saturday.

Inside linebacker

  1. Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
  2. Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

  1. Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
  2. Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

  1. Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
  2. Max Lofy (RS JR)

Free safety

  1. Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
  2. Hunter Wohler (SO)

Strong safety

  1. John Torchio (RS SR)
  2. Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

  1. Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
  2. Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

  1. Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
  2. Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Kickoff

  1. Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
  2. Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Long-snapper

  1. Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
  2. Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

  1. Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
  2. Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

  1. Dean Engram (RS Junior)
  2. Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

  1. Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
  2. Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

