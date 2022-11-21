Wisconsin's Week 13 depth chart and injury report vs. Minnesota

An updated depth chart and injury report for the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Gophers.

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially bowl-eligible but have an important contest upcoming Saturday against the Minnesota Gophers.

Looking to bring home Paul Bunyan's Axe, the Badgers are coming off a narrow victory over Nebraska and are hoping to build some momentum to end the season.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Minnesota:

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

After missing the Nebraska game, Trey Wedig is not on the preliminary injury report, which is potentially good news for the Badgers.

Kicker Vito Calvaruso and defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens are also notably absent from the status report as well, meaning that they could come back. Both have missed the latter half of the season with injuries after beginning the year as starters. Nose tackle Gio Paez has also missed the past few games with an injury as well but is not on the preliminary report.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned after the Nebraska game that the Badgers will need to be careful with running back Braelon Allen who is playing through a shoulder injury and also injured his ankle against the Cornhuskers. Fortunately for Wisconsin, Chez Mellusi is back at full health and ran for nearly 100 yards on Saturday.

Overall, beyond Allen and Mullens, the Badgers are in a pretty good place injury-wise heading into a pivotal matchup with the Gophers.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR) or Chez Mellusi (Senior)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right guard

Trey Wedig (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

While it is not injury news, Nick Herbig will miss the first half against Minnesota because of a targeting call in the second half versus Nebraska. The Badgers are appealing the decision, but expect Darryl Peterson and Kaden Johnson to see more playing time on Saturday.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Max Lofy (RS JR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Hunter Wohler (SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman) Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

