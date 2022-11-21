ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings

The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Miami

Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History

Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Miami

What Are the Best Rivalries to Watch for at the 2022 World Cup?

USA, England – Group B. Starting with rivalries in group games, Group B gets us started as there’s not a rivalry matchup in Group A (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands). Group B will provide two, with USA vs. England surely being No. 1. The history between these two teams goes well beyond the football pitch, but USA has a win-tie-loss record of 1-1-0 against the Three Lions. Let’s see what fireworks this Thanksgiving matchup will have in store.
NBC Miami

Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales

Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage time and Ramin Rezaeian added another tally three minutes later to give Iran a stunning 2-0 victory at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
NBC Miami

Qatar Calls for Penalty After Controversial No-Call Vs. Senegal

Penalty kicks have been common at the 2022 World Cup, and it appears the host nation may have been robbed of one on Friday. Qatar’s Akram Afif was racing up the left side and on his way to goal before Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr ran into him. Afif went down and the ball trickled out of play, but instead of awarding a penalty kick, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz called for a goal kick.
NBC Miami

Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal

Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s match against Senegal, becoming the first player to net a World Cup goal for Qatar. Ismaeel Mohammad earned the assist...
NBC Miami

Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter

Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
NBC Miami

Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run

Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Miami

João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span

It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NBC Miami

Senegal's Boulaye Dia Opens Scoring With Goal Vs. Qatar

Things have gone from bad to worse for the 2022 World Cup hosts. Qatar fell behind 1-0 late in the first half of its Group A match against Senegal. Boualem Khoukhi slipped in Qatar’s box, and Senegal’s Boulaye Dia capitalized by ripping a shot past goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and into the back of the net.

Comments / 0

Community Policy