NBC Miami
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Miami
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Miami
What Are the Best Rivalries to Watch for at the 2022 World Cup?
USA, England – Group B. Starting with rivalries in group games, Group B gets us started as there’s not a rivalry matchup in Group A (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands). Group B will provide two, with USA vs. England surely being No. 1. The history between these two teams goes well beyond the football pitch, but USA has a win-tie-loss record of 1-1-0 against the Three Lions. Let’s see what fireworks this Thanksgiving matchup will have in store.
NBC Miami
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage time and Ramin Rezaeian added another tally three minutes later to give Iran a stunning 2-0 victory at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
NBC Miami
Qatar Calls for Penalty After Controversial No-Call Vs. Senegal
Penalty kicks have been common at the 2022 World Cup, and it appears the host nation may have been robbed of one on Friday. Qatar’s Akram Afif was racing up the left side and on his way to goal before Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr ran into him. Afif went down and the ball trickled out of play, but instead of awarding a penalty kick, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz called for a goal kick.
NBC Miami
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s match against Senegal, becoming the first player to net a World Cup goal for Qatar. Ismaeel Mohammad earned the assist...
World Cup: US men's team hopes to make Taylor Swift 'proud' in match against England
Ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup match today, the United States men's soccer team has one thing on its mind: Making Taylor Swift proud. The team called out to the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter on Twitter Friday, hours before their 2 p.m. match against England. ...
NBC Miami
Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter
Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
NBC Miami
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Miami
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NBC Miami
Senegal's Boulaye Dia Opens Scoring With Goal Vs. Qatar
Things have gone from bad to worse for the 2022 World Cup hosts. Qatar fell behind 1-0 late in the first half of its Group A match against Senegal. Boualem Khoukhi slipped in Qatar’s box, and Senegal’s Boulaye Dia capitalized by ripping a shot past goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and into the back of the net.
